The 10 best furry games worth playing – best games for furries

Furry games are hard to track down, making it difficult to indulge your animalistic side when you want to sit down and zone out while playing something. However, there are some great ones out there that are regularly thrown about by the furry community, which is why we’ve put together this list of the best furry games you can play.

Related: Can you pet the dogs and cats in Ghostwire: Tokyo? Answered

The best furry games worth playing

In this list, we’ve collected 10 of the best furry games on the market that are actually worth playing. This means they’re not just shovelware aimed at furries. They’re genuinely good games you’ll get a lot of mileage out of. We’ve listed them in no particular order because they’re all as good as each other.

1) Kaze and the Wild Masks

Image via PixelHive

This game is a hidden indie gem for furries that’s got a decent community on its Steam page that you can join if you like it enough. It’s a 2D platformer with a simple enough story, but it’s the main character that you’ll fall in love with. Kaze is a gorgeous rabbit that’s fully animated and gets a lot of face time in the title’s cutscenes through the use of incredible artwork. Some of the stills from this game could be the best furry game posters imaginable.

2) Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Image via Nintendo

While you don’t get to play as an anthropomorphic animal yourself, Animal Crossing: New Horizons is still one of the best furry games on the market. You’re given an island to customize and a few vague quests to complete, but the real goal here is collecting your ultimate lineup of animals. There are hundreds of characters to meet, and they all have different requirements that must be met if they live with you. The game has a lot of longevity, too, so you could pick it up and never need another furry game again. Unlike many of the other games on this list, this one is a Nintendo Switch exclusive, so you’ll need to find it on the Nintendo eShop.

3) Backbone

Image via EggNut

Related: Backbone locker puzzle guide

If you’re after a furry game that’s a little less cutesy and a bit more dark and gritty, then Backbone is it. In this post-noir narrative adventure in a world of anthropomorphic animals, you’re thrown into a gruesome investigation where animals have started going missing. You’ll work with a foxy companion and explore the worst of the worst that these streets have to offer. This game is not for the faint of heart or furries that believe in complete harmony between animals.

4) Bear and Breakfast

Screenshot by Gamepur

Related: How to increase your Prestige Level in Bear and Breakfast

Don’t be fooled by the cute art style, Bear and Breakfast is an in-depth management game with a great story at its core. You play as a bear that happens to inherit a log cabin and decides to set up a B&B. You’ll need to fix up the cabin and the surrounding location, serve the needs of your guests as best you can, and avoid scaring them. The game has some heartwarming moments mixed in with the core management gameplay and humor, which is great for those looking for something a little more serious from furry games.

5) Beacon Pines

Image via Hiding Spot

If you don’t care what a game is like as long as it has beautiful furry artwork, then Beacon Pines is exactly what you need. The game is bursting with furry appeal through the characters, the story, and the whole concept that you’re playing an adventure inside a book. It’s very charming and perfect for those looking for a creepy story that utilizes furry aesthetics.

6) FixFox

Image via Rendlike

Do you fancy going on an epic adventure on an alien planet where everyone is either a furry or a robot? Then FixFox will sort you out. The game is very cozy, with a relaxed open world to explore. The aim is to fix up machines and robots before sitting down to share a meal with them. Along the way, Vix and her toolbox Tin will unravel a cosmic mystery that’s bigger than both of them, but it’s the smaller moments you’ll remember.

7) Astatos

Image via Studio Klondike

If you like digital card games, then Astatos will scratch your itch with a furry exterior to boot. This game is filled with anthropomorphic animals with which you’ll battle in an intriguing card game you can take online after you master. There’s a lot to like about this game, not least the furry artwork, and it’s got a great community to engage with online, one that you’ll likely never have dabbled in before.

8) Timberborn

Image via Mechanistry

In Timberborn, humans are long gone. In their place are beavers, giving rise to the first lumberpunk game you’ll probably ever play. This is a deep city building and management title that will push you to your limits, but there’s not a human in sight. You can fully immerse yourself in life as a beaver and combat the trials and tribulations that come with it, such as droughts, river control, and vertical architecture.

9) Blush Blush

Image via Sad Panda Studios

In Blush Blush, you become responsible for a dreadful curse that’s transformed 12 hot men into animals. The only way to free them is to date them and show them your love. It’s a fairly simple dating simulator game with multiple endings and adult content that lets you live out that fantasy of dating incredibly attractive men who happen to be animals.

10) My Furry Neighbour

Image via Dirty Fox Games

My Furry Neighbour is a nice, comfortable furry game. You know exactly what you’re getting with this one. You live a simple life until your new neighbor moves in and flips it on its head. Every furry that plays this game is happy with the visual novel style and the potential outcomes of your conversations with this foxy lady. One thing we do recommend, if you want it, is to install the adult 18+ content before you start the game. Otherwise, you might not get what you’re after.