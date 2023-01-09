The best RPK loadout in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0

The RPK is a popular choice in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 with its high fire rate and amazing damage. Moreover, this LMG is one of the best in its class as well. Though it suffers in the mobility department, it’s a great weapon to have in your arsenal. This can be even more deadly and superior with specific attachments and perks. With that in mind, here is the best loadout for the RPK in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0.

Related: The best HCR 56 loadout in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0

How to unlock the RPK in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0

To unlock the RPK in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0, you will have to level up the Kastov 762 Assault Rifle to Level 16 in the Kastovia Platform.

Best RPK attachments and class setup in MW2

Screenshot by Gamepur

Barrel: TAC 597 Barrel

TAC 597 Barrel Muzzle: ZLR Talon 5

ZLR Talon 5 Laser: FSS Ole-V Laser

FSS Ole-V Laser Stock: Prolite TL3 Stock

Prolite TL3 Stock Underbarrel: VX Pineapple

VX Pineapple Perk Package: Base Perks: Scavenger and Overkill Bonus Perk: Fast Hands Ultimate Perk: Ghost

Lethal: Frag Grenade

Frag Grenade Tactical: Stun Grenade

For the MW2 loadout, we focused on improving the damage, range, and accuracy of the RPK mainly. All of the stats see an increase except the handling which decreases, but it’s so minimal that it barely makes a difference in performance. The attachments that stand out here are the ZLR Talon 5 and the FSS Ole-V Laser. The FSS Ole-V Laser is a popular choice as it increases both the ADS (Aim Down Sight) Speed of the weapon and the much-needed aiming stability. The ZLR Talon 5 and the TAC 597 Barrel improve the bullet velocity and damage range of the weapon with the former providing sound suppression too. The Prolite TL3 Stock also complements the overall movement speed and ADS speed. Finally, the VX Pineapple underbarrel contributes greatly to the recoil steadiness along with the hip-fire accuracy and hip recoil control.

The perk package for the RPK includes Scavenger and Overkill as base perks. Scavenger will help in recovering ammunition from dead enemies and Overkill will grant an additional primary weapon. The additional primary weapon will come in handy, especially at close-range. The M4 or Kastov-74u are recommended here for this slot. Fast Hands is the bonus perk that will help in switching and reloading weapons quickly. The ultimate perk here is Ghost which will keep you hidden under enemy radars. The throwables for this loadout have Frag Grenade as the lethal and Stun Grenade as the tactical which are reliable options.

Best RPK attachments and class setup in Warzone 2.0

Screenshot by Gamepur

Ammunition: 7.62 Incendiary

7.62 Incendiary Laser: FSS Ole-V Laser

FSS Ole-V Laser Optic: VLK 4.0 Optic

VLK 4.0 Optic Stock: Prolite TL3 Stock

Prolite TL3 Stock Underbarrel: VX Pineapple

VX Pineapple Perk Package: Weapons Specialist Base Perks: Overkill and Strong Arm Bonus Perk: Spotter Ultimate Perk: Survivor

Weapons Specialist Lethal: Frag Grenade

Frag Grenade Tactical: Stun Grenade

For the Warzone 2.0 loadout, we focused on improving all the stats of the RPK including the weapon’s mobility, its main weakness. All the attachments are the same as the MW2 loadout except the ammunition and optic come into play. For maximum damage, the 7.62 Incendiary is a great choice here. Adding to that, the optic we went for here is the VLK 4.0 Optic which provides 4x magnification, enough for this LMG to do business. All of these attachments improve every stat of the RPK and make it a formidable weapon to use in the Warzone.

The perk package we went with is Weapons Specialist as it has Overkill as the base perk along with Strong Arm. Again, the M4 or Kastov-74u is suitable for the additional primary slot. Strong Arm helps in throwing equipment further as well. The bonus perk here is Spotter which helps in detecting enemy equipment through walls and hacking some of them. Survivor is the ultimate perk that will grant you one revival when you are down. The throwable options are the same as the MW2 loadout.