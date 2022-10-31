How to unlock the Slimline Pro Optic in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has a wide array of weapons and weapon attachments for players to use. All of them have different advantages and disadvantages. So, players will need to figure out which are best suited for their playstyles, especially with the new addition of the weapons platform. One of the optical attachments for the M4 platform is the Slimeline Pro optic. But can you even use this optic in Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer in the first place?

Can you unlock the Slimeline Pro Optic in MW2 Multiplayer?

Screenshot by Gamepur

Unfortunately, there is currently no way to unlock the Slimline Pro Optic for multiplayer in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. The Slimline Pro Optic can be used in private matches, but not in public multiplayer ones. The reason is, in private matches, all attachments are unlocked regardless of game progression. Moreover, there is not even an unlock requirement in the Gunsmith description for this optic which has left players confused. As such, when players progress through the game and reach a higher level, the optic is still not unlocked. In addition to that, the optic is also available in the campaign mode of the game as well. This has further added to the confusion on how to unlock this attachment.

It’s possible that the locking of the Slimline Pro optic is due to a bug in Modern Warfare 2. It also may be that the Slimline Pro Optic might be part of a different weapons platform and as such is not available with the M4 one. But, since it can be used on the M4 platform in private matches, this is unlikely. Developer Infinity Ward will probably address this optic problem in a future update for the game. And when the problem is fixed, we’ll be sure to update this article.