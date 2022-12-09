The best Hide and Seek hiding places on the Skeld map in Among Us

When you give Hide and Seek a try in Among Us, you are likely going to first give the new mode a try on The Skeld, often seen as the main Among Us map. While this classic location is a must for the main mode, it is really tough to play in Hide and Seek for Crewmates since the layout is so simple. While you don’t need to stick in one place the entire time as you hide, finding a good spot to sit in can benefit you when you are not completing tasks. Here are our recommended hiding locations on The Skeld in Among Us Hide and Seek.

Where you should hide on The Skeld in Among Us

As mentioned above, The Skeld doesn’t have many great hiding places compared to the other maps in Among Us. It’s much smaller and easier for the Impostor to get around quickly. There are many spots on the map that can be dead-end traps for Crewmates. With this in mind, a lot of the hiding places we like to stick in are close to vents.

Starting in the Cafeteria, we like sitting in the room’s bottom left or bottom right corner. This is a spot that not many people think to look at. Instead, they will likely run through the middle or near the top portion of the room.

Screenshot by Gamepur

In the Reactor room, you can place yourself near the vent at the bottom of the room for a spot that is hard to see and easy access to an escape route.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Electrical is well known as a dangerous room for Crewmates, and that remains the same here. We highly recommend standing directly on top of the vent so you can quickly escape to Medical Bay when the Impostor comes.

Screenshot by Gamepur

In Navigation, you can place yourself right on top of the vent in the bottom part of the room. If the Impostor makes their way into here, they will likely see you, so be quick with jumping in.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Outside of the spots noted above, you could potentially use the large pile of junk in Storage as a means to circle around the Impostor, but that will be a bit tough. No matter where you go on The Skeld, there really are not many great hiding places. Just make to stay alert and have an exit plan anywhere you are.