The best items to use High Level Alchemy on in Old School Runescape

High Level Alchemy is a popular method for OSRS players to train magic and passively generate money for expensive skills and new equipment. Unlocked at magic level 55, High Alchemy is ideal for mid-game players with several hundred-thousand gold worth of starting capital to invest on alchable items on the Grand Exchange.

Casting High Alchemy on an item grants the player 60% of that item’s in-game value in gold — a number (in gp) that is often different from its market price on the Grand Exchange. As such, items with a substantially higher value than their GE going rates would suggest are heavily sought after by High Alching players, who can profit from the margin between value and GE price for every item alchemized.

Every High Alchemy cast requires three items: a nature rune, five fire runes, and an item to be alchemized. As an equipped staff of fire or a tome of fire can count as infinite fire runes for the purpose of casting High Alchemy, players looking to alchemize in bulk need to supply or fund the nature runes and alchable items.

Note that, as players will be funding the nature runes required for every cast out of their own pockets, the often-fluctuating price of the nature rune is subtracted from the profit margins of every cast. Additionally, as the OSRS open market is constantly in flux, the values of some of these transactions are bound to change. Still, the following items are plentiful and are essentially guaranteed to return a profit.

Rune equipment

While of relatively low material value to mid-game players with access to better gear, most runite items drive very high earnings when alchemized. Coupled with the glut of late-level smiths hammering out runite armor on the starkly uphill journey to skill mastery, rune items like the kiteshield, platebody and platelegs are each plentiful and drive profit margins of over 400gp each, provided that the player can afford to buy multiple of them.

However, most rune items sell in the Grand Exchange at a buy limit of 70. This means that players can only purchase 70 of each item every four hours. In terms of longevity, rune equipment can only be alchemized for a short time, before players are cut off from buying more.

Elemental battlestaves (air, earth, occasionally fire)

Members training their crafting and magic levels are often drawn to the profitability of creating battlestaves, as they can be produced rapidly and carry a value of 9,300gp each. However, battlestaff craftsmen often avoid the time-consuming process of alchemizing their creations by selling them in bulk on the Grand Exchange for several hundred gold less. This opens a plentiful market for players to buy and alchemize them at a profit margin of around 240gp each, taking into account the cost of nature runes.

Also notable about the elemental battlestaves is that they sell on the Grand Exchange at a buy limit of 10,000. This allows players to alchemize more of them in longer sessions, leading to higher earnings and magic experience rates per hour of alchemy.

Combat bracelets

Combat bracelets are immensely valuable, their low requirements to equip and considerable combat boosts making them appealing to new players, and their easy access and expendability proving beneficial to player-killers. Craftsmen often cover this lucrative market, pumping out combat bracelets wrist-over-fist to meet the demand.

Alchemists can tap into this supply of jewelry as well. At a buy limit of 10,000, and squeaking out a 190gp High Alchemy profit, combat bracelets can be a reliable purchase for the purpose.

