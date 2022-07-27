The best Kilo 141 loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone

After all these years, Modern Warfare’s Kilo 141 still makes for an excellent weapon to use in Call of Duty: Warzone. It has even received multiple buffs in recent updates, resulting in it being a top-option for those who want to try something other than Vanguard guns. That said, it is crucial Kilo 141 users know how to construct the weapon. The assault rifle features handfuls of optional attachments that dramatically alter how the gun performs at certain ranges. As this can likely lead to several tough decisions, here is the very best Kilo 141 loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone.

The Best Kilo 141 class in Call of Duty: Warzone

The greatest Kilo 141 loadout in the battle royale is one that overwhelmingly favors medium and long-range combat over mobility and up-close gunfights. That is because the weapon offers fantastic add-ons that push its accuracy and damage range to dangerous heights. So much so, it is entirely possible to earn eliminations from hundreds of meters away in just seconds. Here’s every attachment and perk you should look to use for this Kilo 141 loadout.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Muzzle : Monolithic Suppressor

: Monolithic Suppressor Barrel : Singuard Arms 19.8″ Prowler

: Singuard Arms 19.8″ Prowler Optic : Scout Combat Optic

: Scout Combat Optic Rear Grip : Stippled Grip Tape

: Stippled Grip Tape Stock : Singuard Arms Sniper Pro

: Singuard Arms Sniper Pro Class perks: Double Time, Ghost, and Tracker

The attachment you should work toward unlocking first is the Singuard Arms 19.8″ Prowler barrel with it increasing the Kilo’s range, bullet velocity, and recoil control. In other words, it is the lone add-on that will enable you to hit distant enemies hard and accurately. Be forewarned, like most attachments that provide this ability, it will greatly slow your aim-down-sights time and movement speed. Thus, to counteract this, you will want to apply the Stippled Grip Tape to at least give you the same ADS time as its base weapon.

As you will need to avoid any close-range flanks by any means necessary, the Monolithic Suppressor will silence all of your shots and ensure nearby gunners are unaware of your position. The attachment even goes as far as supplying extra damage range, so expect little to no bullet drop. When it comes to aiming, there is no better way to have precise shots than to pair the Scout Combat Optic with the Singuard Arms Sniper Pro stock. The 3.25x scope is perfect zoom level for just about any map, as the stock will ensure it connects to enemy heads without issue.

Lastly, the loadout’s perks should revolve around helping you in close-range battles, as the attachments will surely work against you. For the first slot, Double Time‘s ability to increase the duration of your sprints make it perfect for escaping or chasing after opponents. The same can also be said for Tracker which displays the footsteps of everyone nearby. You can even combine these with the Ghost perk, as it will mask your position when you’re on the run.

As some players are fixated on the Overkill perk for its power of lending two primary weapons, it certainly doesn’t hurt to explore the option of having yet another assault rifle in this class. The battle royale’s very best are mainly Vanguard weapons, such as the damaging STG44 and NZ-41. However, those who want to try something a bit newer may want to add the Vargo-S, an AR with a lightning fast fire and top-tier accuracy.