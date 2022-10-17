The best Krig 6 loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone

Aside from the FARA 83, the Krig 6 is certainly a step above all other Black Ops Cold War assault rifles in Call of Duty: Warzone. This is because it is considered as extremely balanced, dawning one of the highest rates of damage and respectable stats in all other categories. However, players will only see the gun at its full potential once its lackluster range and absurd kick are wiped away. Here is the best Krig 6 class you can make in Call of Duty: Warzone.

Best Krig 6 loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone

Despite its power, it is no secret there are dozens of other guns that have higher times-to-kill than the Krig 6. But, that does not mean its users should lose hope. You can even the playing field by creating a weapon loadout that morphs the gun into a viciously accurate long-range threat, capable of dropping any opponent with just four to six bullets. Every attachment needed for this loadout can be found listed below.

Muzzle : Suppressor

: Suppressor Underbarrel : Field Agent Grip

: Field Agent Grip Barrel : 19.7″ Ranger

: 19.7″ Ranger Optic : Axial Arms 3x

: Axial Arms 3x Magazine : STANAG 60 Rnd

: STANAG 60 Rnd Class perks: Cold-Blooded, Overkill, and Tracker

The first attachment you should look to apply is the 19.7″ Ranger, one of the greatest barrels in Warzone, as it is solely responsible for increasing the Krig 6’s recoil control, velocity, and range. Although this will slow the gun, we recommend adding the Suppressor muzzle for a swift ADS time and an even bigger increase to its velocity. With these two attachments alone, the Krig 6 becomes a strong contender at all ranges.

You can continue adding to the loadout with the underrated pairing of the Field Agent Grip underbarrel and STANAG 60 Round. As the magazine is the largest the Krig can hold, players are typically bound to see the weapon’s kick in full effect when firing it for a long period of time. Luckily, with the Field Agent Grip calming both the vertical and horizontal recoil to such a high degree, the Krig will now barely ever shake during combat. This massive boost to its accuracy then makes the Axial Arms a perfect candidate for your optic, a 3x scope with both long-range precision and excellent short-range speed.

When it comes to perks, Cold-Blooded is the most crucial to hold. This will leave several enemy snipers at a major disadvantage against you, as the ability keeps you undetected by thermal optics and even AI targeting systems. It is also advised you run Overkill in the Perk 2 slot to carry an additional primary. This should likely be an SMG that excels better than the Krig 6 in up-close fights, such as the blazing fast Armaguerra 43 or almighty H4 Blixen. That said, you may also want the power to see any nearby enemy’s footsteps by applying the Tracker perk.