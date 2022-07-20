Best assault rifles in Call of Duty: Warzone

No matter the skill level, players cannot go wrong with picking up an assault rifle in Call of Duty: Warzone. They are known to be the most well-rounded weapons with enough damage to get an elimination in a split-second. However, with the battle royale providing guns from three entire mainline titles, there are now more than 30 ARs to choose from. Despite this, there is just a select few that have long proven their dominance. Here are the greatest assault rifles you should be adding to your loadouts in Call of Duty: Warzone, listed in alphabetical order.

AS VAL

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are not many Modern Warfare guns that have stood the test of time, though it seems the AS VAL is immune to any and all nerfs. Its success can likely be attributed to the fact that it is already supplied with a suppressor, essentially allowing its users to hold up to six attachments. That said, it is best used for those with a stealthy, up-close play style with its brutal damage capable of beating out SMGs and even melee weapons.

BAR

Screenshot by Gamepur

Players unable to find an LMG with promising accuracy should turn their attention to the BAR. The assault rifle will not empty out a magazine as quickly, though its steady aim should cause you to be a threat from all distances. Most importantly, what has landed the BAR on this list is its optional barrel attachments. In its Gunsmith menu, you will discover barrels that can either bolster its sluggish shooting speed and stretch its damage rate beyond all other Vanguard weapons.

Cooper Carbine

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Cooper Carbine actually reminds us much of Modern Warfare’s MP5. Despite being useless at long-range, the Carbine’s outstanding control and damage stats make it a must-have in close encounters. So much so, its best loadout typical obtains eliminations within five to six shots. That may not sound great to most AR fans, but its fire rate gives it an impressive time-to-kill. Thus, the Cooper Carbine is a no-brainer for those leaping into the smaller Resurgence maps.

FARA 83

Screenshot by Gamepur

As skill-based matchmaking will always make you reconsider your weapon, players finding themselves against far better opponents should switch over to the FARA 83. It requires little effort to use mainly because of its combination of little recoil and powerful ammunition. But, that does not mean it is a perfect fit for everyone. The weapon offers very little mobility, especially as its attachments only push you to camp even more. If this matches your play style, look to give it the 13.5″ Task Force barrel, as it substitutes its ineffective speed for even higher accuracy and velocity.

KG M40

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you are searching for the most balanced assault rifle, the category’s KG M40 is a weighty firearm that can become compatible for all play styles. Most of all, it has garnered a cult following for its precise accuracy and low kick. However, as its damage does not come close to others, the KG M40 will require some leveling up to witness its full potential. Once that is done, attachments like the .03-06 60 Round Drum magazine should be added to skyrocket its range, velocity, and bullet penetration.

M13

Screenshot by Gamepur

Before the thunderous debut of the STG44, Warzone players labelled the M13 as the quintessential weapon of its class. It certainly has the Tempus Marksman barrel to thank for this. The attachment raises its accuracy and range for it to be just as lethal at long range as a sniper. The weapon even bears a fire rate that be compared to the lightning fast MG42 LMG. So, whether you are in Caldera or Fortune’s Keep, find high ground with the M13 and become an instant threat from afar.

Nikita AVT

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are now so many guns in the battle royale that some are almost spitting images of others. This happens to be the case with the Nikita AVT which is practically a clone of the Armaguerra 43 SMG. Though, as it is classified as an AR, it holds the fastest fire rate in its class and second-highest mobility stats. As one can probably guess, the Nikita AVT does wonders for aggressive players that seek to constantly rush opponents on any map.

NZ-41

Screenshot by Gamepur

First considered to be one of the worst guns upon its debut, the NZ-41 has been revived and improved by countless buffs over the course of the last few seasons. The weapon is primarily known for being amongst the most damaging Vanguard guns, but it will require a wealth of attachments to keep up with the powerful others from Black Ops Cold War and Modern Warfare. You can also expect for it to be highly accurate as it can easily land shots from a distance. So, if future patches continue to strengthen the NZ-41, it may be best to use it over any marksman rifle.

STG44

Screenshot by Gamepur

With the launch of Call of Duty: Vanguard, it became painfully obvious the STG44 would be an unstoppable force for years to come. It is certainly not the flashiest of guns, but the unsuspecting firearm holds extremely high damage and handling stats that are tough beat. It is also incredibly versatile with its range, consistently holding its own in close-quarters situations and in firefights with distant snipers. Especially with its ability to hold 10 attachments, it safe to say the STG44 can be argued as the best gun overall.

Vargo 52

Screenshot by Gamepur

It may have been a late addition, but the Vargo 52 takes the shape of a phenomenal old school assault rifle. That is because weapon mainly thrives in medium-range fights with accuracy that ensures establishing headshots is a breeze. Of course, like any traditional AR, the Vargo 52 will not lend high mobility or a fast ADS time. In turn, we recommend having your loadout remove its stock for an increase to your sprint-to-fire time and movement speed.