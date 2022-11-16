While exploring Call of Duty’s DMZ game mode, there are several contracts for you to pick up while playing the game. There’s a faction-based mission that you can work on that requires you to find a contract phone, download the intel on it, and complete it before leaving the match. Here’s what you need to know about how to find a contract phone and download intel in Call of Duty: DMZ.

Where to find a contract phone and download the mission in Call of Duty: DMZ

It all comes down to exploring the DMZ map and trying to find one near you. There will be a small notification on the map indicating a contract phone near your position, and you can seek it out to find it. The icon is of a green phone and can be anywhere while exploring the game. There’s no good way to pin one down on the map until you get close to it, and then it becomes easier for you to track it down.

Related: How to get bigger backpacks in Call of Duty: DMZ

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you find the phone, it will display the mission it will be before you accept it, allowing you to see if it’s something you want to do while playing the game. You might want to take a moment to speak with your teammates if it’s the type of risk you want to take before accepting it. There’s no negative impact on accepting and not completing the mission while playing the game.

The type of missions you might be asked to do include taking down enemy player squads on the map or clearing out a nearby enemy stronghold. The strongholds contain some of the best loot in Call of Duty’s DMZ game mode, but they also come with the best-equipped NPCs and are typically dug in deep. As a result, it can take some good equipment to get rid of them and claim their goods.