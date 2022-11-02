The best Layla build in Genshin Impact – Layla build guide

Layla is a new 4-star Cryo character in Genshin Impact Version 3.2, which will release in the latter half of the update. This Cryo character is an offensive shielder who can mix dealing damage with stacking solid shields. While her competitor, Diona, offers healing on top of her shields, Layla is a little more offensive, trading the defensive power of heals and trading it for extra damage.

Layla deals damage while characters who are shielded use Elemental Skills. Her shield is stronger the more max HP you build, and the damage from her shield is also stronger with more max HP thanks to her passive ability, Sweet Slumber Undisturbed. Additionally, the damage from her Elemental Burst is also impacted by her HP.

As a result, we will want to build HP as much as we can, while also having a balance of Energy Recharge so you can reliably cast her Elemental Burst.

Best weapons for Layla in Genshin Impact

Screenshot by Gamepur

Layla equips a sword for her weapon, giving her a range of options to support your team or bolster Layla’s offensive capabilities. As a shielder, Layla is still primarily a support unit, and you will want to cast her Elemental Burst when possible. Using the Favonius Sword allows you to build more Energy Recharge on Layla while also supporting your team.

Another potential alternative is the Key of Khaj-Nisut. This sword increases a character’s HP by a considerable amount, with an extra 88.2% HP at initial refinements and level 90. Additionally, this provides some Elemental Mastery to Layla as well. The weakness of this sword is the lack of Energy Recharge, as well as Layla will likely not be dealing too much damage. However, this is an option.

The Sacrificial Sword is another option that provides Energy Recharge and lets you double cast your Elemental Skill. You might want to consider this if you are using Layla as a pure shielder in a Freeze team, as this will allow you to grant more energy to your main Cryo unit.

Best artifacts for Layla in Genshin Impact

Layla will want to strengthen her shields when possible, but as a shielder, you have a variety of support options that you can choose from based on what your Layla needs. While you do want to stack some HP, you might want to augment that through your artifacts.

Consider the 2-piece Tenacity of the Millelith and 2-piece Emblem of Severed Fate, which will increase Layla’s Max HP while also improving her Energy Recharge. The 4-piece Noblesse Oblige set is a generally good support option due to the buffs it provides your team. Finally, the 4-piece Emblem of Severed Fate will increase Layla’s Elemental Burst damage.

Best teams for Layla in Genshin Impact

Screenshot by Gamepur

Layla is a Cryo shielder, which puts her in competition with Diona for many of her trademark teams. These teams are primarily Freeze teams, which consist of a main Cryo DMG dealer (Ganyu, Kamisato Ayaka, Kaeya), an Anemo unit for grouping and extra damage (Venti, Kazuha), a Hydro unit to apply Hydro (Mona or Kokomi), and a Cryo support to funnel more energy in the Elemental Burst of our Cryo DMG dealer.

Layla’s weakness compared to Diona is a lack of healing. However, Layla’s shield is stronger, especially with her first Constellation, so the defensive tradeoff is there. Layla can also boost your party members’ Normal and Charged attacks (good for Ganyu) at her fourth Constellation. Layla may be a stronger option in this case, but otherwise, it will likely come down to preference.

Layla would not be particularly useful in other teams outside of simply needing a shielder.