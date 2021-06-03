The best LW3 Tundra loadout and attachments in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone

The LW3 Tundra is a reliable sniper rifle for any competitive player in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War or if you’re playing in a Call of Duty: Warzone match. You have a few attachment options available to you, but we’re going to break down the most recommended attachments you can build into your LW3 and the type of support loadout you can use to optimize your selection. You don’t want to rely on your sniper rifle entirely.

The best LW3 Tundra loadout and attachments

These are the best attachments you can place on your LW3 Tundra to have the best results from the weapon.

Muzzle: Wrapped Suppressor

Barrel: 29.1″ Combat Recon

Optic: Royal & Kross 4x

Underbarrel: Bipod

Rear Grip: Airborne Elastic Wrap

These are the five best attachments you can place on your LW3 Tundra. The Wrapped Suppressor has excellent sound suppression and increases the bullet velocity by 25% while increasing the weapon’s damage range. You want to pair this with the 29.1″ Combat Recon barrel, which further increases the bullet velocity. The bad thing is both of these attachments decrease your aiming stability. You can counteract this with the Airborne Elastic Wrap, which reduces your flinch resistance and increases your aiming stability. You’ll still have a small amount of aiming stability problems, but Bipod helps the most with this problem.

You want to set up a small sniping position and remain stationary when attempting to use the LW3 Tundra. You probably don’t want to rely on the Bipod for too long because your position can easily be discovered, forcing you to move and set up somewhere else to take out an enemy.

Because of the bipod and the LW3 Tundra being a sniper rifle, you want to go with the Overkill perk to carry a preferred assault rifle or SMG secondary weapon. After that, you want to use the Amped perk and the Double Time. These are some of the better options available to you. For your lethal and tactical options, we highly recommend going with the heartbeat sensor. You can never go wrong with it, and it’s always reliable. The tactical choice can be up to you for personal preference. We recommend the throwing knife or the semtex grenade.

The LW3 Tundra is a great sniper rifle. How you use it is up to you, but you’ll get the most use of it by laying down and optimizing the bipod to take the best shot possible. Again, don’t rely on it too much, and make sure to have a high-powered assault rifle or SMG as your backup weapon.