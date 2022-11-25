The best M13B loadout in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0

The M13B is an amazing assault rifle that has made its return to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0. It has quickly earned itself as one of the most iconic and useful guns in the series due to its amazing fire rate and minimal recoil. By adding specific attachments and perks, it can be made even more powerful and deadly. Here is the best loadout for the M13B in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0.

How to unlock the M13B in MW2 and Warzone 2.0

To get the M13B in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0, you’ll need to complete a challenge in the DMZ mode of the game. You will have to defeat The Chemist in the radiation zone and loot the blueprint from his body. Then extract the blueprint and you will unlock the M13B in both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0.

Best M13B attachments and class setup in MW2

Screenshot by Gamepur

Barrel: 14” Bruen Echelon

14” Bruen Echelon Laser: VLZ LZR 7MW

VLZ LZR 7MW Muzzle: Harbinger D20

Harbinger D20 Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Rear Grip: Bruen Flash Grip

Bruen Flash Grip Perk Package: Base Perks: Scavenger and Overkill Bonus Perk: Fast Hands Ultimate Perk: Ghost

Lethal: Frag Grenade or Semtex

Frag Grenade or Semtex Tactical: Stun Grenade

For Modern Warfare 2, we focused on increasing the overall damage, accuracy, and range in the M13B in this loadout. The two that stand out massively are the VLK LZR 7MW laser and the Harbinger D20 muzzle. These two overall improve the damage, range, and handling of the weapon. Not to mention the overall ADS (Aim Down Sight) speed is also improved with contributions from the Bruen Flash Grip too. Adding to that, the 14” Bruen Echelon muzzle also improves the overall stats of the M13B, particularly in its range. For the optic, any red dot is beneficial which is why we went for the Cronen Mini Pro.

The perk package for this assault rifle consists of the Scavenger and Overkill as the base perks. The Scavenger Perk will help you recover additional ammo from fallen enemies while Overkill will let you carry an additional primary weapon. Fast Hands is the Bonus Perk that will let you quickly reload and switch between weapons. Ghost as the ultimate perk will let you hide under enemy radars. For the throwable, a Frag Grenade or Semtex will do as the lethal option. And, for the tactical option, we went with the Stun Grenade.

Best M13B attachments and class setup in Warzone 2.0

Screenshot by Gamepur

Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity

5.56 High Velocity Barrel: 14” Bruen Echelon

14” Bruen Echelon Muzzle: Harbinger D20

Harbinger D20 Optic: VLK 4.0 Optic

VLK 4.0 Optic Rear Grip: Bruen Flash Grip

Bruen Flash Grip Perk Package: Vanguard Base Perks: Double Time and Bomb Squad Bonus Perk: Resupply Ultimate Perk: High Alert

Vanguard Lethal: Frag Grenade or Semtex

Frag Grenade or Semtex Tactical: Stun Grenade

In the case of Warzone 2.0, we focused mainly on range and accuracy for the M13B. Most of the attachments are the same as in Modern Warfare 2, except for the ammunition and optic. We went with the 5.56 High Velocity ammunition as they are useful in both close and long-range encounters in the Warzone. Additionally, we went with a powerful optic with the VLK 4.0 Optic that has 4x magnification which is extremely useful overall.

The perk package in Warzone 2.0 is the Vanguard setup. Here the base perks are Double Time and Bomb Squad. Double Time increases the duration of tactical sprint while Bomb Squad helps in lessening the damage taken from lethal grenades. Resupply as the bonus perk will grant you an additional lethal weapon and can cook them for over 25 seconds. With the High Alert ultimate perk, you will be notified through a ping whenever an enemy spots you. The throwable options in Warzone 2.0 loadout are the same as the ones in the Modern Warfare 2 loadout.