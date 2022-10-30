The best monitor settings for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

The much-anticipated Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s remastered is out, and fans are already flocking to the game. Considered one of the most popular Call of Duty games, the remastered version allows players to relive the epic single-player campaign. Hence, it’s only fitting to use the best monitor settings to enjoy the game to the fullest.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 monitor settings for best performance

To get the best possible performance and FPS boost, players can try the settings below:

Display

Screenshot by Gamepur

Display Mode- Fullscreen Exclusive

Display Monitor- select your monitor

Display Adapter- select dedicated GPU (ensure integrated GPU is not selected)

Screen Refresh Rate- match your monitor’s Refresh Rate

Display Resolution- match your monitor’s native resolution

Dynamic Resolution- Off

Aspect Ratio- Automatic

V-Sync (Gameplay)- Off

V-Sync (Menus)- Off

Custom Frame Rate Limit- keep it below your monitor’s Refresh Rate

Display Gamma- 2.2 (SRGB)

Focus Mode- Off

High Dynamic Range (HDR)- Off

Quality

Screenshot by Gamepur

Render Resolution- 100

Upscaling/Sharpening- FidelityFX CAS

FidelityFX CAS Strength- 75

Anti-Aliasing- SMAA T2X

Anti-Aliasing Quality- Low

Video Memory Scale- 85

Texture Resolution- Normal

Texture Filter Anisotropic- Normal

Nearby Level of Detail- Low

Distant Level of Detail- Low

Clutter Draw Distance- Long

Particle Quality- High

Particle Quality Level- Very Low

Bullet Impact and Sprays- On

Shader Quality- Low

Tesselation- Off

Terrain Memory- Max

On-Demand Texture Streaming- Off

Streaming Quality- Normal

Volumetric Quality- Low

Deferred Physics Quality- Off

Water Caustics- Off

Shadow Map Resolution- Very Low

Screen Space Shadows- Off

Spot Shadow Quality- Low

Spot Cache- Low

Particle Lighting- Low

Ambient Occlusion- Off

Screen Space Reflections- Off

Static Reflection Quality- Low

Weather Grid Volumes- Low

Nvidia Reflex Low Latency- On

Depth of Field- Off

World Motion Blur- Off

Weapon Motion Blur- Off

Film Grain- 0.00

View

Screenshot by Gamepur

Field of View- 120

ADS Field of View- Affected

Weapon Field of View- Wide

3RD Person Field of View- 50

Vehicle Field of View- Default

1ST Person Camera Movement- Least (50%)

3RD Person Camera Movement- LEast (50%)

3RD Person Ads Transition- 3RD Person ADS

Default Spectator Camera- Game Perspective

Depending on your monitor’s capabilities, you can tweak some of the settings mentioned above. However, running the game on these settings should guarantee smooth gameplay and solid FPS.