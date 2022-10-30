The best console settings for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is out now worldwide and players will be looking to get into the action as quickly as possible, especially the multiplayer mode. The multiplayer has skill-based matchmaking so players will need to adapt and learn all the best tricks in the game to gain even a slight advantage. Console players especially need to gain an upper hand against the almighty PC players if they want to survive and make it to the other side. Fortunately, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has a lot of settings for consoles that can help in improving the overall gameplay. With that in mind, here are our best console settings for MW2.

Modern Warfare 2 Best Console Settings

We already have a dedicated best controller settings guide for MW2. So, we will be going through all the necessary settings in the Graphics, Audio, and Interface sections for consoles. The ones not mentioned can be used with the default settings.

Graphics

On-Demand Texture Streaming: On (Recommended)

World Motion Blur: Off

Weapon Motion Blur: Off

Film Grain: 0.00

Depth of Field: On

FidelityFX CAS: On (Recommended)

FidelityFX CAS Strength: 50-75 (player preference)

Field of view (FOV): 90-120 (player preference) ADS Field of View: Affected

3rd Person Field of View: 85-90 (player preference)

Audio

Audio Mix: Headphones (Recommended)

Master Volume: 100

Music Volume: 50

Dialogue Volume: 50

Effects Volume: 85

Hitmarker Volume: 90

Mono Audio: Off

Voice Chat Volume: 90

Microphone Volume: 90

Reduce Tinnitus Sound: On (Recommended)

Interface:

Text Chat Background Opacity: 20

Color Customization Color Filter: Filter 2 (Recommended) Color Filter Target: Both World Color Intensity: 75-100 (player preference) Interface Color Intensity: 100 HUD Color Palette: Default (player preference)

Parallax Effects: On

Player Names: Abbreviated

The above settings are purely based on personal preference. That being said, some of these adjustments will surely enhance the gameplay on consoles, especially against PC players. We advise trying out the ones we recommended, especially the FidelityFX CAS and Color Customization options, as they can be beneficial in multiplayer.