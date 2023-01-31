Registeel is one of the more powerful legendary Pokémon in the Pokémon Go mobile game, and now, there’s a shadow form. The shadow Registeel shares much of the same stats as the standard one, but it does feature more attack power, with a lack of defensive power. Despite these changes, these two Pokémon share a similar moveset, and you want to optimize it in combat. Here’s what you need to know about the best moveset for Shadow Registeel in Pokémon Go.

Shadow Registeel’s best moveset in Pokémon Go

Registeel is a Steel-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Fighting, Fire, or Ground-type moves and resistant against Bug, Dragon, Fairy, Flying, Grass, Ice, Normal, Poison, Psychic, Rock, and Steel-type attacks. Because of its multiple resistances, and high defense power, Registeel is considered one of the better defensive Pokémon for you to use against other players in the Great and Ultra Leagues.

Related: How to complete Shadowy Skirmishes Special Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

These are all the moves Registeel can learn in Pokémon Go.

Fast moves

Lock On (Normal-type) – 1 damage and 5 energy per turn (1 damage per turn) – 1 turn

Metal Claw (Steel-type) – 5 damage and 3 energy per turn (2.5 damage per turn) – 2 turns

Rock Smash (Fighting-type) – 9 damage and 2.3 energy per turn (3 damage per turn) – 3 turns

When it comes to picking Registeel’s fast move, you’re going to want to select Lock On. It’s a fast move that offers the highest amount of energy for Registeel, but it does not unleash too much damage against an opponent. Regardless, it’s the better choice compared to the other options, such as Metal Claw and Rock Smash. By making Lock On Registeel’s fast move, it makes your charged attacks even more crucial choices.

Charged attacks

Flash Cannon (Steel-type) – 110 damage and 70 energy

Focus Blast (Fighting-type) – 150 damage and 75 energy

Frustration (Normal-type) – 10 damage and 70 energy

Hyper Beam (Normal-type) – 150 damage and 80 energy

Return (Normal-type) – 130 damage and 70 energy

Zap Cannon (Electric-type) – 150 damage and 80 energy (66% chance to lower the opponent’s attack by one rank)

Registeel has several charged attacks for you to pick from. All of these options require you to earn at least 70 energy in combat, which is why Lock On is the best choice for Registeel, making Focus Blast and Zap Cannon the best options of these choices. Focus Blast is a powerful Fighting-type move, and Zap Cannon does a good amount of damage, plus it has a good chance to debuff your opponent.

The best moveset to teach Shadow Registeel is the fast move Lock On, and the charge attacks Focus Blast and Zap Cannon.