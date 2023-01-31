How to complete Shadowy Skirmishes Special Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

The latest Team Rocket takeover event has begun in Pokémon Go, and players participating in it will gain access to the Shadowy Skirmishes Special Research. This Special Research offers an opportunity to take down Team Rocket’s leader, Giovanni, and he’s captured another legendary shadow Pokémon. Anyone who can complete each step in this quest and defeat him will have an opportunity to catch the shadow legendary Pokémon. Alternatively, players can hold onto the Super Rocket Radar and go after him again. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete the Shadowy Skirmishes Special Research in Pokémon Go.

All Shadowy Skirmishes Special Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

There are going to be five steps to this Special Research. For anyone who does not wish to engage Giovanni during this event for the current legendary shadow Pokémon can choose to avoid going after Giovanni in step four and seek him out another time.

These are all the steps to completing the Shadowy Skirmishes Special Research, along with the tasks and rewards for each quest.

Task 1

Defeat six Team Rocket Grunts – Helioptile encounter

Make three nice Curveball throws in a row – Helioptile encounter

Earn two candies exploring with your buddy – Helioptile encounter

Rewards: 2,000 XP, 10 Revives, and 15 Poké Balls

Task 2

Defeat six Team Rocket Grunts – 10 Hyper Potions

Catch four Shadow Pokémon – 10 Poké Balls

Purify two Shadow Pokémon – 10 Pinap berries

Rewards: 2,000 XP, a Rocket Radar, and 15 Great balls

Task 3

Rewards: 2,500 XP, 1,000 Stardust, and a Super Rocket Radar

Task 4

Find the Team Rocket Boss – 5 Max Potions

Battle the Team Rocket Boss – 20 Ultra Balls

Defeat the Team Rocket Boss – 5 Max Revives

Rewards: 3,000 XP, a lucky egg, and two Golden Razz Berries

Task 5

Claim Reward – 2,500 XP

Claim Reward – 2,500 XP

Claim Reward – 2,500 XP

Rewards: 5,000 XP, 2,500 Stardust, and two Silver Pinap Berries