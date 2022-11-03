The best Nahida build in Genshin Impact – Nahida build guide

Nahida is a 5-star Dendro character, dishing out a significant amount of Dendro DMG while synergizing well with other elements like Electro, Hydro, and Pyro. As the Dendro Archon, Nahida is the posterchild of Dendro power, commanding the element masterfully and inevitably becoming one of the best Dendro units in the game. Use her fun playstyle to dish out tons of damage while also enabling your teammates.

Nahida requires a lot of investment, as her best artifacts come from newly available artifacts and many of her best weapons can be difficult to obtain. As a Dendro character, however, you have a little more freedom in choosing to run different stats, as you can feasibly choose a more Crit-based Nahida or go all-in on Elemental Mastery.

Best weapons for Nahida in Genshin Impact

Nahida’s options for weapons are somewhat limiting, but she does have a good amount of options for you to choose from. With a variety of playstyles, Nahida also has a variety of weapons she can utilize to dish out optimal damage.

Best 5-star weapon: A Thousand Floating Dreams is Nahida’s signature weapon, and is predictably her best weapon as well. This weapon boosts Nahida’s Elemental Mastery a significant amount, which opens up her build path into allowing different stats, namely Crit DMG or Crit Rate for extra damage. Kagura’s Verity and Lost Prayer to Sacred Winds are other good 5-star Catalysts she can use.

is Nahida’s signature weapon, and is predictably her best weapon as well. This weapon boosts Nahida’s Elemental Mastery a significant amount, which opens up her build path into allowing different stats, namely Crit DMG or Crit Rate for extra damage. and are other good 5-star Catalysts she can use. Best 4-star weapon: The Solar Pearl is a strong option for Nahida with a boost in Crit Rate and increases in Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst damage. You will have to purchase this weapon, however. Cheaper, potentially free options like Mappa Mare and Sacrificial Fragments that boost Elemental Mastery are good alternatives.

Best artifacts for Nahida in Genshin Impact

Nahida can feasibly use both the Gilded Dreams and Deepwood Memories artifacts, which are new artifacts introduced in Version 3.0 which benefit Dendro characters. Buffing Nahida’s Dendro DMG or Elemental Mastery is both a valuable endeavor, so you should use whichever artifacts you have the best of.

Best teams for Nahida in Genshin Impact

Screenshot by Gamepur

You will need to use a team consisting of a Hydro, Electro, or Pyro unit with Nahida. Any other element does not synergize with her kit, which limits her teams somewhat. One of the best ways to utilize Nahida is to take advantage of the Aggravate or Hyperbloom reactions.