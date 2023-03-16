The best places to farm Lotus Head in Genshin Impact – Lotus Head Locations

Cooking plays an important part in Genshin Impact. Food can provide your party with buffs, resistances, healing, and even resurrecting fallen characters. You will have a chance to learn new recipes in every corner of Teyvat, with every region having its own range of delicious ingredients. In Liyue, one such ingredient is Lotus Head, which grows in pools that dot the region. This cooking ingredient is used in many local dishes, so farming a supply of them is always beneficial. Here’s where to go farming for Lotus Heads in Genshin Impact.

Where to farm Lotus Head in Genshin Impact

Lotus Head is a cooking ingredient exclusive to the Liyue region in Genshin Impact. You will come upon them growing in water pools, with several plants close to each other. Still, there are a few places that have a better density, making them prime locations for Lotus Head farming.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Some of the best places to look for Lotus Head include the road that leads through Stone Gate. This road is flanked by bodies of water, meaning that whenever you travel that road, you can just pluck the plants along the way. Other great couple of spots are the pool located west of Quingyun Peak and the Luhua Pool. And while you’re farming at Luhua Pool, you can simply go west to the pool under Dunyu Ruins to grab another batch of Lotus Heads.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you wish to shop for Lotus Heads, there are two merchants in the game who sell them. One is Chef Mao, and the other is Herbalist Gui. Both merchants can be found in Liyue Harbor, and both sell a stock of 10 Lotus Heads for 300 Mora apiece, which restocks every three days.

Expeditions in Liyue are another great way of getting extra Lotus Heads, but if you love gardening, then that’s a viable option too. You can farm Lotus Heads by gardening with Orderly Meadow, with 2 days and 22 hours turnaround from Lotus Seed to Lotus Head.

What are Lotus Heads used for in Genshin Impact?

As a cooking ingredient, it’s no wonder that you will be using them mostly to cook tasty dishes. There are 8 cooking recipes that involve Lotus Heads:

Cloud-Shrouded Jade: 1 Lotus Head + 1 Bird Egg + 1 Sugar

1 Lotus Head + 1 Bird Egg + 1 Sugar Jewelry Soup: 2 Snapdragon + 2 Tofu + 1 Lotus head

2 Snapdragon + 2 Tofu + 1 Lotus head Lotus Seed and Bird Egg Soup: 1 Lotus Head + 1 Bird Egg + 1 Sugar

1 Lotus Head + 1 Bird Egg + 1 Sugar Prosperous Peace: 4 Rice + 2 Lotus Head + 2 Carrot + 2 Berry

4 Rice + 2 Lotus Head + 2 Carrot + 2 Berry Quingce Household Dish: 3 Mushroom + 2 Lotus Head + 1 Jueyun Chili + 1 Cabbage

3 Mushroom + 2 Lotus Head + 1 Jueyun Chili + 1 Cabbage Quingce Stir Fry: 3 Mushroom + 2 Lotus Head + 1 Jueyun Chili + 1 Cabbage

3 Mushroom + 2 Lotus Head + 1 Jueyun Chili + 1 Cabbage Universal Peace: 4 Rice + 2 Lotus Head + 2 Carrot + 2 Berry

4 Rice + 2 Lotus Head + 2 Carrot + 2 Berry Jade Parcels: 3 Lotus Head + 2 Jueyun Chili + 2 Cabbage + 1 Ham

There are also two crafting recipes with Lotus Heads: