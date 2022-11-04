Where to catch Golden Koi in Genshin Impact – Golden Koi fishing spots

Fishing is another augmentative system in Genshin Impact that lets the players gather more resources and materials to progress in the game. It’s also a fun activity if you need to relax for a bit. There are a bunch of types of fish scattered throughout the world of Teyvat, with many being able to be traded with the Fishing Associations for different rewards. If you’re looking to catch some Golden Koi fish in Genshin Impact, we have prepared this guide to show you all the fishing locations and what baits to use to get them.

How to catch Golden Koi in Genshin Impact

To catch a specific type of fish in Genshin Impact, you will need to equip your fishing rods with the proper bait. The best bait for catching any Koi fish is the Fake Fly Bait which you can craft after obtaining the formula from Nantuck, the angler of the Mondstadt Fishing Association for 3 Medaka fish. After learning the recipe, you can craft 10 Fake Fly Bait by combining 1 Sakura Bloom and 1 Horsetail.

All Golden Koi fishing locations in Genshin Impact

Mondstadt

In Mondstadt, you can fish for Golden Koi in a mountain fishing pool at Stormbearer Mountains. There’s even a nearby teleport beacon for quick and easy access.

Liyue

There are three potential fishing locations for Golden Koi in Liyue, and all are spread around the Guili Plain and near the Wangshu Inn. One is directly west from the Wangshu Inn, the second is under the bridge connecting Guili Plains with Mingyun Village, and the third is in the Luhua Pool.

Inazuma

The single Golden Koi fishing spot in Inazuma is located on Seirai Island. You can find it near the Statue of the Seven outside of the Koseki Village.

What is the Golden Koi used for in Genshin Impact?

Once you’ve caught some Golden Koi, there are several ways that you can use it. For instance, you can turn it into a pet for your Serenitea Pot. Or you can process them in a Stove, turning them into Fish that you can use for cooking recipes. And lastly, you can trade it to Kujirai Momiji in Inazuma to obtain “The Catch” 4-star polearm weapon. To do that, you’ll need 6 Raimei Angelfish, 20 Golden Koi, and 20 Rusty Koi.