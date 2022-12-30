The RAAL MG is a light machine gun available in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Considered to be one of the best weapons in the game, the RAAL MG boasts a ridiculous Bullets-To-Kill (BTK) and a decent magazine capacity, making it a killing machine. As with most guns in the game, various attachments are available that make the weapon even more powerful. If you are curious about the best RAAL MG loadout in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, refer to the guide below.

Related: The 5 best assault rifles in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 – Best ARs

Best attachments for RAAL MG in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Screenshot by Gamepur

The best loadout for RAAL MG in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is mentioned below.

Underbarrel – XRK Dune Grip

Magazine – 50 Round Belt Mag

Rear Grip – Bruen Q900 Grip Wrap

Stock – FSS Riot Stock

Optic – Cronen Mini Pro

Muzzle – NILSOUND 90

Barrel – EXF Gulf-16 Barrel

Laser – FSS Ole-V Laser

The XRK Dune Grip improves Aiming Idle stability, Aim Walking Steadiness, and Recoil Steadiness. The 50 Round Belt Mag provides a decent magazine size while also boosting Reload Speed and Movement Speed. Since RAAL MG is fairly bulky, it’s important to prioritize the Reload Speed and Movement Speed. Although FSS Riot Stock reduces Recoil control, the increased Crouch Movement Speed, Sprint Speed, and Aim Down Sight Speed it provides are well worth it. When it comes to appropriate Optics, Cronen Mini Pro is a popular choice, as it gives you a clear sight of opponents in ADS position and is much better than other optics available. Lastly, it’s not necessary to utilize a Muzzle or Laser, but we’ve included them in the loadout just in case you need them. Furthermore, trying to nail down the best loadout also depends upon the playstyle, so it’s better to try different attachments before coming to a conclusion.