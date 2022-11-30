Best Victus XMR loadout in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0’s first season will be long remembered for its several quality pieces of content, but the Victus XMR sniper rifle should go down as its very best. There is no other in its class that holds the same amount of damage and range, meaning gunners are most likely to earn one-shot eliminations with the DLC weapon. Albeit, those who earn the sniper should supply it with five particular attachments to help push them to the top of leaderboards. Here is the best Victus XMR loadout in MW2 and Warzone 2.0.

Best Victus XMR attachments and class setup in MW2

In Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer, it is abundantly clear that snipers with a fast aim-down-sights time are bound to see the highest success. Unfortunately, speed is certainly the Victus XMR’s most lackluster quality, as it is the slowest in its class. Thus, its strongest MW2 loadout should bolster its ADS time all while upholding its tremendous range and damage. You can find the greatest attachments and perks for the Victus XMR in MW2 below.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Barrel : Mack 8 21.5 Short

: Mack 8 21.5 Short Laser : VLK LZR 7MW

: VLK LZR 7MW Ammunition : .50 Cal Explosive

: .50 Cal Explosive Stock : XRK Rise 50

: XRK Rise 50 Rear Grip : Bruen Q900 Grip

: Bruen Q900 Grip Perk Package Base Perks : Scavenger and Overkill Bonus Perk : Fast Hands Ultimate Perk : High Alert



It is important to note that the Victus XMR belongs to a Weapon Platform all its own, so you will only have to max out the gun’s level to receive its strongest attachments. The first of these that is unlocked is the Bruen Q900 Grip. The attachment lends the greatest amount of ADS speed of all add-ons, while even upping your sprint-to-fire time. However, as slow as the weapon is, you probably won’t see a major impact to the zoom-in time until it is paired with the Mack 8 21.5 Short barrel and XRK Rise 50 stock.

Related: How to unlock the Victus XMR sniper in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0

These three attachments can make quickscoping a breeze, though they can cause the Victus XMR’s aiming to go haywire when firing shots in rapid succession. In turn, you can evaporate this problem by adding the VLK LZR 7MW laser. Not only does it calm the scope’s recoil, but the attachment also gifts an extra dose of ADS speed to ensure it outmatches ARs and SMGs at close range. Aside from the Bruen, we highly advise that all snipers in your custom classes bear the .50 Cal Explosive ammunition. As imagined, it deals additional damage upon landing into any enemy, all but guaranteeing a one-shot kill.

Speaking of ammo, the Victus’s biggest flaw is its minuscule five-round magazine — which is painfully slow to reload. This can be counteracted by equipping the Fast Hands and Scavenger perks, giving you a faster reload time and extra ammo upon looting bodies, respectively. High Alert can also work wonders, an ability that notifies you of nearby enemies. Your Perk Package can then be finished out with Overkill to receive an additional primary weapon, such as the superior FSS Hurricane SMG.

Best Victus XMR attachments and class setup in Warzone 2.0

The Victus XMR’s best loadout in Warzone 2.0 will function entirely different than that of its MW2 counterpart. As slow-paced as the battle royale is, the focus for this class setup should be to increase the sniper’s aiming stability at long range in order for it to hit and eliminate numerous targets quickly. The best setup for the Victus XMR in Warzone 2.0 is listed and pictured below.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Barrel : Mack 8 33.5 Super

: Mack 8 33.5 Super Ammunition : .50 Cal Explosive

: .50 Cal Explosive Magazine : 9-Round Mag

: 9-Round Mag Optic : SP-X 80 6.6x

: SP-X 80 6.6x Rear Grip : Bruen Q900 Grip

: Bruen Q900 Grip Perk Package: Scout

The most significant add-on for the sniper in Warzone 2.0 is none other than the Mack 8 33.5 Super. As shown above, the barrel almost maxes out the Victus’s range and velocity. In result, you can expect shots from more than 200 meters to be just as lethal as those from up-close. Its damage stat from all distance can also be raised with the .50 Cal Explosive, ammunition that detonates upon impact, and you can receive more of these dangerous bullets by equipping the 9-Round magazine.

Related: The best M13B loadout in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0

The final circle of each battle royale match is centered around close quarters combat, meaning the SP-X 80 6.6x optic and the Bruen Q900 Grip are must-have attachments in these tight situations. The optic lends both 6.6x and 11.0x magnification toggles, excellent for use at all ranges. Meanwhile, the Bruen Q900 should increase the ADS time just enough to beat out most other guns.

Lastly, the sniper works best when armed with the Scout Perk Package. It comes bundled with the Focus Bonus Perk, which lets you have reduced flinch when aiming as well as extended Hold Breath duration. The package even counters enemy UAVs with Ghost, which makes you undetectable from the killstreak and Heartbeat Sensors. Scavenger and Strong Arm are also featured in the Scout Package, so anticipate throwing lethals at a longer distance and collecting additional ammo when looting bodies.