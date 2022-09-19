The best relics in Tower of Fantasy – Tower of Fantasy relic tier list

Relics are vital to any player’s progression in Tower of Fantasy. These are essentially gadgets that, when equipped, grant a perk, mainly related to combative abilities but also that will help you in exploration. The Relics in the game are divided into SR and SSR, with SSR being the rarer. However, rarity isn’t indicative of a Relic’s value, as most are viable in some form. Regardless, we’ve put together a tier list ranking every Relic in the game, which will help you prioritize the right ones.

Best Relics in Tower of Fantasy

Tier Relic S Omnium Shield (SSR), Spacetime Rift (SSR), Hologram Projector (SSR) A Drone (SSR), Couant (SR), Missile Barrage (SR), Jetboard (SR), Alternate Destiny (SSR), Strange Cube (SR) B Colossus Arm (SSR), Omnium Handcannon (SR), Strange Cannon (SR), Magnetic Storm (SR), Lava Bomb (SR) C Confinement (SSR), Type V Armor (SSR), Jetpack (SR), Hovering Cannon (SR), Magnetic Pulse (SR)

The S-tier Relics should be an obvious choice for every player as they can easily catapult your gameplay prowess to the next level. Onium Shield is an SSR Relic that can stop any incoming projectile, and an enemy that passes through it will get slowed. When fully maxed (max dupe), it will also increase the damage to allies whenever they pass through the Omnium shield. Spacetime Rift is great for talking down multiple enemies at once as it allows users to throw a proton bomb at the targeted location that will deal massive damage and pull all the nearby enemies towards the centre. Finally, the Hologram Projector creates a hologram of your character when used which will then deal damage to targeted enemies.

It’s worth noting that most Relics are viable, hence the lack of D-Tier in the tier list. Furthermore, getting multiple copies (dupes) of the same Relic upgrades it and grants additional perks. Therefore, some Relics are ineffective at single star but get significantly better once duped. On the other hand, Relics such as Jetboard, Hovering Cannon, and Jetpack are mainly geared towards exploration and do provide much combat support. Hence, they are perfectly fine at one star and really do not need to be duped.