The Best Soulfist builds in Lost Ark

Pairing blistering speed with long-range damage capabilities, the Soulfist optimizes the strengths of Lost Ark’s standard Martial Artists.

The result is a class that, while rather squishy and featuring a relatively smaller health bar, can start and finish its own fights, all without taking a scratch.

Related: The Best Wardancer builds in Lost Ark

Playstyle: The set-up

Screenshot by Gamepur

Where her contemporaries cut their teeth on diving into fully healthy crowds of enemies with reckless abandon, the Soulfist prefers to think opponents through before committing to a fight.

Capable of blasting targets from short to medium-range, she whittles down health bars to something more her size.

Palm Burst: Propels an AoE blast of energy, dealing moderate damage while pushing the user away from oncoming enemies

Tempest Blast: Long-range, high-damage energy blast that can target and exploit the weak points of bosses

Energy Blast: Holding skill that fires a continuous beam of energy at the cursor for long-term damage

Once enemies have been damaged to the Soulfist’s content, she is at liberty to quickly engage with and dispatch them through whatever close-range means the fight deems necessary.

Flash Step: Chainable series of three forward dashes, with each dealing light damage to enemies caught in collisions

Bolting Crash: Forward-lunging, kick-punch combo that can stagger targets and exploit weak points

Pulverizing Palm: Darts forward with a moderate-damage energy palm that doubles its damage if used on airborne targets

Related: What does “Weak Point” mean in Lost Ark?

Hyping it up with Hype Up

Screenshot by Gamepur

Before engaging with enemies, the player can press Z to enter Hype level one.

Being in Hype passively increases the Soulfist’s damage and attack speed, all while reducing the cooldowns of used skills. The effects of Hype collectively aid in maximizing her effectiveness in DPS-oriented situations, such as bossing.

However, the benefits of Hype don’t stop at level one; instead, players can extend and continue their Hype up to level three based on their damage output, increasing their performance in the process.

While in a Hype state, dealing sufficient damage before the effect expires will allow the player to press Z again to enter another, more powerful level of Hype. Proceeding from Hype level one will put the Soulfist into Hype level two, and subsequently from level two into level three.

The statistical bonuses of Hype scale with its current level, with each capping out at level three.

Damage +60%

Attack Speed +15%

Skill Cooldown -25%

Related: Lost Ark PvE Classes Tier List – The Best Characters for PvE