The Best Wardancer builds in Lost Ark

Nimble, high-impact, and equipped to rapidly combo her way through opponents, the Wardancer represents the standards of gameplay that Lost Ark’s Martial Artists have to offer.

Well-diversified players who are knowledgeable of the ins and outs of Lost Ark’s classes will begin to see similarities between the kits of the Wardancer and her male counterpart in the Striker. Maintaining the Esoteric Meter, and even carrying over a few identical skills, the Wardancer diversifies herself in the speed and pace at which she lands blows.

Playstyle: A game of darts

Compared to her heir apparent in the Striker, the Wardancer succeeds in striking lighter and more often, functioning as a death-by-a-thousand-punches type of fighter.

As such, the unique portions of her skillset reflect combo opportunities and mobility.

Flash Heat Fang: Rapid flurry of 10 punches, with the last dealing increased damage and targeting boss weak points

Sky Shattering Blow: Combo series of kicks that registers as both a front and back attack, while also knocking down enemies

Sleeping Ascent Celebration: Diving combo that launches the user forward in two hits, which can then combo its second input in the direction of the cursor

Supplementing this combat style are a number of mainstay Martial Artist holdover skills.

Lightning Kick: Series of kicks that launch the user forward, dealing moderate damage and knocking targets around

Triple Fist: Three short-range punches that can target weak points

The Esoteric Meter: Bubble or nothing

Much in the same way as the Striker, the Wardancer rapidly charges the Esoteric Meter at the center of the player’s HUD as she deals damage to enemies. This meter is divided into three “bubbles,” where different Esoteric skills become available as their individual costs in bubbles are charged.

The Esoteric Meter grants the Wardancer opportunities to deal additional damage by quickly cycling between standard and Esoteric skills. Her options for attacks of this type complement her light and fast attack style.

Rising Fire Dragon: Unleash a moderate-damage five-hit Shoryuken at the cost of two bubbles

Call of the Wind God: Sweep up hordes of enemies in a broad area-of-effect, 13-hit tornado, dealing long-term medium damage for two bubbles

