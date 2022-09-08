Spear Guns are a rare weapon type in Warframe. They have two firing modes and can be thrown, providing additional effects based on each Speargun you’re using. Styanax will be the 50th Warframe and will arrive in the Veilbreaker update. Styanax was initially unveiled during Tennocon, and his Greek-influenced character design has abilities to match. This guide will list the three best Spearguns to use with Styanax in Warframe.

The Three best Spearguns to use with Styanax

Spearguns are fickle weapons, requiring extensive modding and skill to take full advantage of their unique properties. Spearguns have received some much-needed quality-of-life adjustments in the Veilbreaker update. These changes make Spearguns much more capable weapons in high-level content. Warframe doesn’t have an extensive list of Spearguns, but these three will work best with Styanax. This list is ordered from worst to best weapon.

3: Scourge / Scourge Prime

Scourge Prime is the enhanced version of Harrow’s signature Speargun. It is the best Speargun for spreading elemental blights to nearby enemies. Condition Overload and status chance mods are essential to making this weapon work best. It is a good weapon, capable of clearing any Star Chart node. This weapon can be found by researching it in the Tenno Lab section of a clan dojo.

2: Afentis

Afentis is the signature weapon for Styanax and can be built into the hardest-hitting critical damage Speargun in Warframe. Styanax has a passive ability which increases the critical hit chance of firearms based on how many shields he has. If he is using a spear, this critical hit chance is doubled. Afentis has a high critical hit chance for a Speargun, and Styanax can push this weapon into red crit territory if appropriately built. Keep an eye out for mods that increase critical hit chance and riven mods that focus on crit-damage boosts to destroy Archon Hunts with the Afentis.

1: Ferrox

Ferrox has been the best Speargun in Warframe for quite a long time, and Styanax only makes it better. This Corpus-inspired weapon excels at crowd control. Throwing this spear into the ground creates an electrical field that pulls enemies in and holds them there. This allows you to follow up with melee attacks that can hit all the enemies at once or block off a chokepoint during a defense mission. Ferrox can be researched in the Energy Lab section of a clan dojo. You can also purchase it on the marketplace for 150 platinum.

These weapons all work well with Styanax and his critical hit-based passive ability. Acquire one of these deadly weapons and pair it with Styanax to make short work of any opposition Warframe can throw at you.