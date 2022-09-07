All weapon buffs and nerfs in Warframe: Veilbreaker

Along with all the fun of a whole new Warframe and quests in the Veilbreaker expansion came a bunch of changes to weapons and how some of them work. There are lots of major and minor changes to a bevy of weapons and mods in this one if you look closely at some of the latest notes. The biggest is a complete makeover to the functionality of spear guns. Here’s what got changed with Warframe: Veilbreaker.

Spear guns reworked

All spear gun-type weapons have received a few major changes to how they work. Instead of having to charge up a thrown spear, you now only have to tap the throw button once and you will throw the spear at full strength. The biggest annoyance has also been removed with the spear gun automatically returning to your hand after a throw by simply using a reload.

Spear guns have also had some back-end changes with “Charged Throw” stats now designated as “Throw” in all statistic mentions. All of the sounds, animations, and visual effects have been updated as well.

Headshot damage changes

After major changes to AOE damage, Digital Extremes has chosen to address headshot damage and how the function of headshots fully works. Radial damage no longer gains extra headshot damage or triggers headshot conditions; this was primarily targeted towards blanket area weapons like the Ignis Wraith to make it less overly powerful by changing its primary damage multiplier to concentrate towards elemental damage over precision hits. Explosive weapons can still score precision hits with this change, so there is still an incentive to be precise on your hits.

Along with the AOE damage changes, the base damage multiplier for headshots has been increased from 2x to 3x. This means precision damage weapons like revolvers, rifles, and bows now reward precision hits that much more with a base increase to precision damage.

Ammo economy revamps

Ammo pickups have been vastly changed. Now there are three ammo types: Primary, Secondary, and Heavy. Sniper and Shotgun ammo types have been completely removed to simplify the economy. All weapons also now come with an “Ammo Type” property that indicates how many rounds of ammo players pick up on each dropped ammo box. Base Primary Ammo pickup values have been buffed from 60 to 80 and base Secondary Ammo pickup values have been buffed from 20 to 40.

Along with the base changes, many weapons have ammo pickup overrides that are different from base values. They are listed below.

Primary Weapon Ammo Overrides

1 Ammo per Pick Up:

Kuva Bramma

Kuva Ogris

Kuva Zarr

Lenz

Proboscis Cernos

3 Ammo per Pick Up:

Tonkor

Kuva Tonkor

4 Ammo per Pick Up:

Tenet Envoy

5 Ammo per Pick Up:

Carmine Penta

Penta

Secura Penta

Ogris

9 Ammo per Pick Up:

Zarr

10 Ammo per Pick Up:

Torid

15 Ammo per Pick Up:

Arca Plasmor

Catchmoon (Primary)

Cedo

Cernos

Cernos Prime

Corinth

Corinth Prime

Daikyu

Dread

Drakgoon

Exergis

Felarx

Hek

Komorex

Kuva Chakkhurr

Kuva Drakgoon

Kuva Hek

Lanka

MK1-Paris

MK1-Strun

Mutalist Cernos

Paris

Paris Prime

Phantasma

Rakta Cernos

Rubico

Rubico Prime

Sancti Tigris

Simulor

Sporothrix

Sporelacer (Primary)

Snipetron

Snipetron Vandal

Sobek

Synoid Simulor

Strun

Strun Prime

Strun Wraith

Tenet Arca Plasmor

Tigris

Tigris Prime

Vaykor Hek

Vectis

Vectis Prime

Vulkar

Vulkar Wraith

20 Ammo per Pick Up:

Tombfinger (Primary)

40 Ammo per Pick Up:

Acceltra

Aeolak

Alternox

Astilla

Astilla Prime

Boar

Boar Prime

Gaze (Primary)

Ignis

Ignis Wraith

Kohm

Kuva Kohm

Miter

Opticor

Opticor Vandal

Stahlta

Tenet Tetra

Vermisplicer (Primary)

60 Ammo per Pick up:

Amprex

Javlok

Scourge

Scourge Prime

Trumna

Zhuge Prime

Primary Weapons with Ammo Regen Rates Overrides:

Basmu: From 42 per second to 10.5 per second

Bubonico: From 9 per second to 4.5 per second

Flux Rifle: From 40 per second to 24 per second

Fulmin: From 30 per second to 20 per second

Shedu: From 28 per second to 3.5 per second

Secondary Weapon Ammo Pick up Overrides

3 Ammo per Pick Up:

Angstrum

Prisma Angstrum

Kulstar

4 Ammo per Pick Up:

Castanas

Sancti Castanas

Pox

Talons

Five Ammo per Pick Up:

Akarius

9 Ammo per Pick Up:

Kuva Seer

20 Ammo per Pick Up:

Akbronco

Akbronco Prime

Atomos

Brakk

Bronco

Bronco Prime

Catabolyst

Catchmoon (Secondary)

Cyanex

Detron

Epitaph

Euphona Prime

Gaze (Secondary)

Kohmak

Twin Kohmak

Kompressa

Kuva Nukor

Kuva Brakk

Mara Detron

Nukor

Pyrana

Pyrana Prime

Sepulcrum

Sporelacer (Secondary)

Sonicor

Staticor

Tenet Detron

Tombfinger (Secondary)

Twin Rogga

Vermisplicer (Secondary)

Zakti

Zakti Prime

Zymos

Several weapons have also had their maximum ammo capacity adjusted. They are listed below.

Primary Weapons:

Arca Plasmor: From 48 to 50

Corinth: From 132 to 135

Gaze (Primary): From 400 to 200

Kuva Zarr: From 15 to 5

Kuva Ogris: From 30 to 7

Kuva Tonkor: From 60 to 11

Miter: From 72 to 80

Proboscis Cernos: From 9 to 7

Sporelacer (Primary): From 130 to 60

Tenet Envoy: From 24 to 16

Tombfinger (Primary): From 540 to 120

Vermisplicer (Primary): From 226 to 90

Zarr: From 84 to 60

Secondary Weapons:

Epitaph: From 60 to 40

Gaze (Secondary): From 400 to 200

Vermisplicer (Secondary): From 226 to 90

Secondary Weapons with Ammo Regen Rates Overrides:

Cycron: From 40 per second to 20 per second

Tenet Cycron: From 40 per second to 20 per second

Several Mods and Arcanes have also been changed to reflect the ammo changes. All stats below are examples at max rank.

Rifle Ammo Mutation: Now converts Secondary ammo pickups to 50% of Ammo Pick Up.

Now converts Secondary ammo pickups to 50% of Ammo Pick Up. Pistol Ammo Mutation: Now converts Primary ammo pickups to 50% of Ammo Pick Up.

Now converts Primary ammo pickups to 50% of Ammo Pick Up. Shotgun Ammo Mutation: Now converts Secondary ammo pickups to 50% of Ammo Pick Up.

Now converts Secondary ammo pickups to 50% of Ammo Pick Up. Sniper Ammo Mutation: Now converts Secondary ammo pickups to 50% of Ammo Pick Up.

Now converts Secondary ammo pickups to 50% of Ammo Pick Up. Primary/Secondary Merciless Arcane: Removed its +100% Ammo Maximum bonus.

Removed its +100% Ammo Maximum bonus. Vigilante Supplies Mod: Now converts Secondary ammo pickups to 30% of ammo pickup.

Now converts Secondary ammo pickups to 30% of ammo pickup. Mirage’s Explosive Legerdemain Augment: Increased damage dealt from proximity mines created from Ammo and Orbs pickups from 500 to 1000.

Holster speed buffs and mod changes

Along with the vast changes to the ammo economy now favoring actively cycling between primary and secondary weapons, weapon holstering speed has been dramatically sped up overall. Some weapons now swap almost 2.5x faster than before, but the changes are largely a massive buff across the board.

Holster and swap speed mods and Arcanes have also been largely changed as well. The list is below.

Vigorous Swap:

Removed its 100% Holster Speed” bonus on equip – but maintained its +165% Damage for 3s.

Streamlined Form:

Removed its +60% Holster Rate bonus.

Increased Slide buff from 15% to 30%.

Increased Friction Reduction from 15% to 30%.

Synth Reflex:

Removed its 100% Holster Speed bonus and reload 5% of Magazines when holstering Primary and Secondary weapons.

Replaced with +40% Bullet Jump for 2 secs.

Speed Holster Aura Mod:

Renamed to Holster Amp.

Removed its +120% Holster Rate bonus.

It now deals +60% Damage for thee seconds on equip.

Primary/Secondary Dexterity Arcane:

Removed the “+60% Holster Speed” bonus.

Reflex Draw, Soft Hands, Twitch (Conclave):