The best STB 556 loadout in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0

Despite Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 being relatively young, the games already hold an overwhelming amount of assault rifles. This has ultimately caused some powerful weapons to go under the radar, such as the all-around STB 556. Molded after the famed AUG, the gun has excellent recoil control and damage, making it perfect for those who attack at medium-range. If this sounds like your next tool of choice, here is the best STB 556 loadout in MW2 and Warzone 2.0.

Best STB 556 attachments and class setup in MW2

Laser : VLK LZR 7MW

: VLK LZR 7MW Ammunition : 5.56 Hollowpoint

: 5.56 Hollowpoint Optic : Cronen Mini Pro

: Cronen Mini Pro Comb : FTAC C11 Riser

: FTAC C11 Riser Rear Grip : Bruen Q900

: Bruen Q900 Perk Package Base Perks : Scavenger and Double Time Bonus Perk : Hardline Ultimate Perk : Birdseye



The greatest STB 556 class setup for the multiplayer is centered around increasing its ADS time in order to succeed against other ARs and even the fastest SMGs. The VLK LZR 7MW will be doing most of the heavy lifting, being a laser that grants an excessive amount of ADS and sprint-to-fire speed. However, to guarantee you get the first shot off in heated contests, it is best to also add other ADS-friendly attachments, such as the FTAC C11 Riser and Bruen Q900 — both of which have little effect on the gun’s stellar control.

While your chosen optic should be based around your play-style, the STB’s newfound close-range abilities certainly shine with the Cronen Mini Pro. Meanwhile, the 5.56 Hollowpoint ammo holds Crippling Power, an effect that temporarily slows and disables sprinting for any shot opponent.

As you won’t be using a large magazine, it is crucial to have Scavenger in your Perk Package for its power to reward additional ammo when encountering bodies. We also recommend equipping the package with the fantastic pairing of Double Time and Birdseye. While Birdseye displays enemy locations and their direction, you can use Double Time’s increased sprinting duration to chase them down in record time. Best yet, the package should be finished off with Hardline to allow for killstreaks to be rewarded with one less elimination.

Best STB 556 attachments and class setup in Warzone 2.0

Barrel : Bruen Turaco 686mm

: Bruen Turaco 686mm Ammunition : 5.56 Overpressured

: 5.56 Overpressured Optic : BPZ40 Hybrid

: BPZ40 Hybrid Stock : Bruen HCR 56

: Bruen HCR 56 Comb : Schlager TTF3 Riser

: Schlager TTF3 Riser Perk Package : Sentinel Base Perks : Battle Hardened and Bomb Squad Bonus Perk : Cold-Blooded Ultimate Perk : Quick Fix

: Sentinel

The STB 556 and the battle royale are a match made in heaven, as both are slow-paced and let you succeed the most when playing at range. Thus, the first attachment you should be working toward is the Bruen Turaco 686mm, a barrel that greatly boosts the STB’s range and recoil. Did we mention it also comes with a sound suppressor, essentially being two attachments in one? You can then look to attach the Bruen HCR 56, supplying even more recoil control to ensure its handling is sturdy at all times.

Another handy add-on worth trying out is the 5.56 Overpressured ammunition. Whether you’re battling snipers from afar or SMGs from upclose, the ammo type gives your enemies additional flinch when shot, making it tough for them to successfully fire back. As for an optic, there is no better choice than the BPZ40 Hybrid, offering a 5.5x magnification scope and an iron sights option. Lastly, as ammo runs scarce in Al Mazrah, the Schlager TTF3 Riser extends your ammo reserve with 30 additional bullets.

The most fitting Perk Package preset for the STB 556 is unquestionably Sentinel. With its Battle Hardened and Bomb Squad perks, it is highly likely you will survive the effects of any one Lethal or Tactical item. Additionally, the package will make you undetectable by players with thermal optics, thanks to its Cold-Blooded perk. However, what truly has the Sentinel preset shining is Quick Fix, allowing you to instantly fully heal upon earning a single elimination.