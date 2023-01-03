The best Vaznev-9k loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0

The Vaznev-9k is currently one of the best weapons to have in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 due to its high fire rate and amazing performance in close to mid-range encounters. While it has solid base stats, it can be made even better with specific attachments and perks. These make this SMG stand out in the Warzone and can lead you to victory too. With that in mind, here’s what we think is the best loadout for the Vaznev-9k in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0.

Best Vaznev-9k attachments and class setup in Warzone 2.0

Laser: FSS Ole-V Laser

FSS Ole-V Laser Muzzle: Xten RR-40

Xten RR-40 Optic: Hybrid Firepoint

Hybrid Firepoint Stock: Otrezat Stock

Otrezat Stock Underbarrel: VX Pineapple

VX Pineapple Perk Package: Specter Base Perk: Double Time and Tracker Bonus Perk: Spotter Ultimate Perk: Ghost

Specter Lethal: Frag Grenade or Semtex

Frag Grenade or Semtex Tactical: Stun Grenade

For the Warzone 2.0-specific loadout, we focused on improving the stats of the Vaznev-9k like the range, accuracy, and overall recoil control. All of the attachments in this loadout have significant effects on improving the weapon’s performance. The FSS Ole-V Laser and the Otrezat Stock improve the ADS (Aim Down Sight) speed with the former also contributing to the overall aiming stability of the SMG.

The Xten RR-40 improves the bullet velocity and damage range while also adding sound suppression, a vital combination needed in the Warzone. The VX Pineapple is also a great choice for the underbarrel in the majority of weapons in the game. It improves hip-fire accuracy and recoil control. For the optic, we went with the Hybrid Firepoint sight as it has a 4.3x scope as well as a reflex red dot. This makes it a formidable choice in close to mid-range encounters, which is where the Vaznev-9k particularly excels.

The Specter perk package seems more suitable for the Vaznev-9k in Warzone 2.0. Double Time and Tracker are the base perks here. Double Time increases the duration of the tactical sprint and Tracker spots enemy footprints. Spotter as the bonus perk will help in spotting various enemy equipment and field upgrades via walls and also in hacking certain throwables. Ghost is the ultimate perk here which keeps you hidden under enemy radars. For the throwables, the Frag and Stun Grenade combo is a safe bet although you can switch up the Frag with a Semtex.