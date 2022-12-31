The best Vaznev 9k loadout in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Vaznev 9k is a formidable SMG at close and mid-range in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and is one of the best in the game. With its high fire rate, players will surely enjoy using this SMG in modes like Ground War, Invasion, or a standard 6v6. But, with certain attachments and perks, it can be made much deadlier. With that in mind, here is the best loadout for the Vaznev-9k in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

Related: The best SA-B 50 loadout in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Best Vaznev 9k attachments and class setup in MW2

Screenshot by Gamepur

Laser: FSS Ole-V Laser

FSS Ole-V Laser Muzzle: Lockshot KT85

Lockshot KT85 Optic: Slimline Pro

Slimline Pro Stock: Otrezat Stock

Otrezat Stock Underbarrel: VX Pineapple

VX Pineapple Perk Package: Base Perks: Scavenger and Battle Hardened Bonus Perk: Fast Hands Ultimate Perk: Ghost

Lethal: Frag Grenade

Frag Grenade Tactical: Stun Grenade

To unlock the Vaznev 9k, you will have to level up the Kastov-74u to Level 15 in the Kastovia Platform. We focused on its accuracy and recoil control as it is well-endowed in the other stats. All of the attachments stand out here to make this a truly great weapon. The FSS Ole-V Laser help in improving the ADS (Aim Down Sight) speed and overall stability of the SMG while the Lockshot KT85 muzzle improves the much-needed recoil control. The VX Pineapple underbarrel improves the hip-fire accuracy as well as the steadiness of the recoil while aim-walking. The Otrezat Stock also has a contribution to the ADS speed of the weapon. For the optic, we went with the Slimline Pro but any red dot sight would do.

Related: The best BAS-P loadout in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0

For the perk package, we went with Scavenger and Battle Hardened as the base perks. Scavenger helps in recovering ammo from dead enemies while Battle Hardened reduces the effect of enemy throwables. Fast Hands is the bonus perk that helps in switching and reloading weapons faster. Finally, Ghost is the ultimate perk that will keep you hidden under enemy radars. For the throwables, the Frag and Stun Grenade combination is always a reliable choice.