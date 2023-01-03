The M4 is a formidable assault rifle featured prominently in the Call of Duty series and is back in Warzone 2.0. With its all-around performance and amazing base stats, this weapon is a must-have for all kinds of encounters in the game. It can be made even better in the Warzone with specific attachments and perks. Here’s what we think is the best M4 loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0.

Best M4 attachments and class setup in Warzone 2.0

This loadout for the M4 improves its overall stats and will help you hunt out enemies in Al-Mazrah. The attachment that stands out here is the Hightower 20” Barrel, as it increases the weapon’s bullet velocity, damage range, hip-fire accuracy, and that well-needed recoil control. It’s the best out of all the barrels and is a must-have for any M4 loadout.

The FTAC Castle Comp muzzle complements the overall recoil control as well. The Ravage-8 stock improves the overall movement speed, including the ADS (Aim Down Sight) speed which makes it extremely useful. For the optic, we went with the TEPLO-OP3 Scope, as it has both 5x magnification and thermal target identification, ensuring you are prepared for encounters in all ranges. As Warzone 2.0 is unpredictable, it is best to keep a full magazine, which is why we went with the 60 Round Mag. This ensures that whenever you face an enemy or a group of enemies, you can rain fire on them without any hesitation.

The perk package situation is unique for the M4 as many of them can be used with it. But, using the Specter package seems to have more benefits. It has Double Time and Tracker as base perks. Double Time will increase the duration of the tactical sprint, while Tracker will help you spot enemy footprints.

The bonus perk here is Spotter, which helps in spotting enemy equipment, field upgrades, and killstreaks through walls and also helps in hacking throwables like C4s and Proximity Mines.

Ghost is the ultimate perk that will keep you hidden under enemy radars. This is a handy ultimate perk, particularly in the Warzone, which makes this package much more suitable than others. For the throwables, a Frag grenade or Semtex is suitable for the lethal option. In case of the tactical option, a Stun or Flash grenade will do.