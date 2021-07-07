The best way to farm Legendary Cores in Fallout 76

For players who eager to start their Legendary Crafting in Fallout 76, a critical item you’re going to need will be Legendary Cores. These are items that have a chance to drop from completing Public Events, Seasonal Events, and Daily Ops. We’ve already listed out all of the ways you can earn Legendary Cores in the game. But of the many ways to receive Legendary Cores, what is the best way to farm them?

The typical method that we recommend for you to farm Legendary Cores will be to participate in Public Events. So long as you’re in the correct location to participate in a Public Event, you and other players can work together to complete it and earn rewards for your troubles. Of course, the better you succeed in the task, the more Legendary Cores you’re going to receive. Once you’ve completed a Public Event, it will not trigger again until roughly an hour later. You won’t be able to sit on a single location and repeat a Public Event repeatedly unless you have the patience to wait for the cooldown timer.

The bigger and more dangerous Public Events such as A Colossal Problem, Campfire Tales, Encryptid, and Scorched Earth offer the best chances at receiving the most Legendary Cores depending on your success. Every other Public Event gives you have a chance to earn one, two, or three of them, with a 48%, 32%, and 20% chance of them dropping, respectively. If you can bring together a reliable group to farm the larger events, these are likely the best option. Many players find that the Encryptid is a very effective way to farm Legendary Cores, offering eight upon completion.

However, if you’re working on a smaller group or only have yourself to work with, you might want to stick to some of the easier ones. You can always try to find where other players are clustered on the map in your server and attempt to rotate with them. Most random groups are friendly to other players who are also willing to work with them. Most of the time, if you’re by yourself, you should be able to complete all of the Public Events in The Forest and Toxic Valley. Project Paradise and Free Range are predicted to be extremely popular by many players.

When seasonal events like Fasnacht Day and Grahm’s Meat Cook happen, these will be some of the best methods. There should be plenty of players participating in giving you the highest success rate.

Overall, your best bet is to find one or two players rotating around the Public Events to work together. Otherwise, stick to the smaller ones, and wait for larger groups to complete events like Scorched Earth and A Colossal Problem for the best chances at earning the most Legendary Cores.