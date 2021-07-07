How to get Legendary Cores in Fallout 76 – All events

For those keen on crafting legendary upgrades in Fallout 76, a major component you’re going to need will be Legendary Cores. These will be one of the many crafting components you will be hunting down in the game to build superior weapons and armor for your characters to take on the toughest foes in the game. There are multiple ways to earn Legendary Cores, giving you plenty of options to hunt down these items and have an abundance of them in your inventory to use whenever you want to improve your gear.

You can receive Legendary Cores by completing public events, daily ops, or participating in seasonal events. These are all of the ways you can obtain legendary cores.

Your best method of farming Legendary Cores will be to complete the public events that occur in Fallout 76. You may want to work with a group of players to increase your chances of success. For these events, there’s a 48% chance of one Legendary Core dropping, a 32% chance of two Legendary Cores dropping, and a 20% chance of three Legendary Cores dropping.