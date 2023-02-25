The best way to grind experience in Octopath Traveler 2

For those familiar with the original Octopath Traveler, Octopath Traveler 2 is not much different, requiring a fair bit of grinding for both Exp and other resources in order to progress through the game’s story. Levelling up your party in Octopath is a must, as it will make mid to late game content a lot more manageable for you. Here is how you can grind experience in Octopath Traveler 2.

How to grind experience in Octopath Traveler 2

Image by Nintendo

So far, the most consistent way to farm Exp is to grind the highest level monsters your party can reliably kill, using a combination of character passive skills to increase your base Exp gain. There is Thief’s “Life in the Shadows” passive, which increases the amount of Exp and Job Points (JP) you receive at night. For day farming, there is Scholar’s “Extra Experience” which boosts the Exp earned after a battle. You can also equip the Exp Augmentor accessory for a final boost to the amount of Exp you earn, as every bit counts. It is important to ensure that the character(s) you wish to level remain alive, as defeated characters do not gain Exp.

For players who want to try their luck with rare mobs, hunting Caits will grant you 1000 Exp without any boosts, though you will most likely have to use Cait Powder to increase your chances of finding one first, as they are considered rare spawns. It is recommended to use Soulstones to defeat them if you are just starting out, as they will flee if you do not kill them fast enough. Soulstones deal high amounts of magical damage, allowing you to quickly take the Cait down and reap the rewards. There are also Chubby Caits, which are even rarer than Caits. Upon defeat, they will give you a whopping 2000 Exp. If you happen to encounter any Octopuff Travelers, defeat them as well for 500 Exp.