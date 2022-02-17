The best Yae Miko building in Genshin Impact

Much anticipated Yae Miko is now available in Genshin Impact. The overseer of Grand Narukami Shrine is the owner of the Yae Publishing House and an old acquaintance of Archons Morax and Baal. Players planning to pull on her banner might want to get familiar with the best weapons and artifacts for the character; hence, we’ve put together a guide going through the best build for Yae Miko.

Weapons

Yae Miko’s signature weapon Kagura’s Verity, is easily the best one for her. It’s a 5-star Catalyst weapon that boosts the Crit DMG of the user. Furthermore, it can trigger the Kagura Dance effect, which increases the user’s Elemental Skill DMG by 12% for 16s. This is perfect for Yae Miko as she can easily trigger the effect using her Sesshou Sakura.

Alternatives for Kagura’s Verity include Skyward Atlas and Memory of Dust. Skyward Atlas increases the Elemental DMG as well as ATK DMG. However, both Kagura’s Verity and Skyward Atlas are 5-star weapons, so they might be hard to acquire. In that case, players can also go with Memory of Dust, a 4-star weapon.

Artifacts

Yae Miko doesn’t have a dedicated artifact, and hence, players have to create a new set using the already existing artifacts. Players can either use a 2-piece Thundering Fury set in combination with a 2-piece Emblem of Severed Fate set. The Thundering Fury set is primarily geared towards increasing the Electro damage, which is perfect for Yae Miko since she is an Electro user. On the other hand, the Emblem of Severed Fate set will boost Energy Recharge, allowing users to continuously spam Yae Miko’s Elemental Skill and Burst.