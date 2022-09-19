The highest-rated attackers in FIFA 23

The final FIFA game made by EA, FIFA 23, is almost here. To that end, the team has presented us with the rating for the top football players around the world, including who the best attackers are, according to EA at least. There are some surprises, but for the most part, the players on top are who you’d expect. Let’s take a look at which players’ real-world performances have helped them slide up or down the rankings.

Best attackers (ST, CF, RW, LW) in FIFA 23

Image via EA Sports

There are many important positions in football, but the attackers always get the most glory because they put the ball in the back of the net most often. These are the celebrities that most FIFA fans can’t wait to see the rating for when the news and leaks come out. All we can say is that Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi’s fans will probably be a little salty that the all-time greats have seen their ratings slip, while Real Madrid fans will love that EA Sports is showing respect for Karim Benzema.

Here are the highest-rated attackers, in order of overall rating, along with their position and stats (we didn’t include defense for obvious reasons):