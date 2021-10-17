The Cycle: Frontier best weapons tier list

Like in similar games Escape from Tarkov and Hunt: Showdown, combat in The Cycle: Frontier revolves around using the right guns for your needs. Weapon power in Frontier is linear, meaning guns are not all made the same. The more expensive a weapon is, the stronger it is — it’s as simple as that. This is true when fighting against players, and against hostile creatures on the surface of Fortuna III. Consequently, when we discuss the best The Cycle: Frontier weapons in this tier list, we take into consideration their effectiveness relative to their price.

Tier SS – Best price-to-power ratio

C-32 Bolt Action rifle, Phasic Lancer, Scarab pistol.

The Scarab burst pistol and the C-32 Bolt Action are the two best budget weapons in The Cycle: Frontier for close-range and long-range fights, respectively. Both weapons can 1HKO lightly armored prospectors with headshots, and both have high base damage per shot, meaning you can carry less ammo and save yourself currency and backpack space. While both guns fail against thicker armor, they are still great choices for the price. Make sure to buy your C-32 a Quickdraw mag for maximum efficiency.



The Phasic Lancer is just a great close and mid-range burst rifle with decent penetration, fire rate, and base damage. It works well in PvP and PvE and is very competitive for its price.

Tier S

Advocate AR, Karma-1 sniper rifle, ASP Flechette Gun, KM-9 Scrapper SMG, PKR Maelstrom.

The PKR Maelstrom is a fast-firing shotgun with a big mag which compares statistically to the ICA Shattergun while being much cheaper. Shotguns are not recommended in The Cycle: Frontier, but if you like using them this one is your best bet. Korolev’s other close-quarters gun is the KM-9 Scrapper, which has extreme DPS but a small magazine and relatively strong recoil. Both weapons are in this tier for how cheap they are. With ambush tactics, they will allow you to beat opponents with much better weapons (and then take said weapons.)

The Hammer six-shooter is a pistol-sized sniper rifle that uses medium ammo, saving you a ton of backpack space. Like the other two Korolev guns in this tier, the Hammer is in here because it’s much cheaper than many other statistically similar weapons in The Cycle: Frontier.

Tier A

KBR Longshot, K-28, Bulldog shotgun, ICA Guarantee LMG, Lacerator DMR, Voltaic Brute SMG, Kinetic Arbiter DMR, Basilisk DMR.

The KBR Longshot is a high penetration DMR with fast fire-rate. It’s expensive, but worth it if you can afford it. On the complete opposite side of the spectrum, the K-28 pistol is the cheapest weapon in The Cycle: Frontier, and you also get it for free in daily packs. This should be your default sidearm on budget runs, as it has excellent best ammo efficiency.

Tier B – Avoid at all cost

B9 Trenchgun, KOR-47, Zeus Beam, Manticore AR, S-576 PDW SMG, AR-55 Autorifle, Gorgon beam rifle.

The KOR-47 is a middling AR that’s only as expensive as it is for its high penetration. Nothing about this weapon justifies using it for considering its six-digit price tag. Conversely, the Manticore AR is a cheap rifle with good accuracy, but poor ammo efficiency and penetration; it can be decent for fulfilling AR-specific creature contracts and not much else.

“Zeus Beam” rhymes with “meme”, and that should be your first hint not to use this absurdly expensive weapon. The Zeus Beam can’t reliably hit targets at range and has such laughably low damage per shot that you must slog around with excessive amounts of ammo, just waiting to become someone else’s easy payday.

