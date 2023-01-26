The Elder Scrolls Online The Season of the Dragon Celebration guide – rewards, quests, and location

Elder Scrolls Online’s The Season of the Dragon Celebration event sends players to Elsweyr to slay dragons. The home of the Khajiit is threatened by the beasts and if you bring them down, you can earn loot, coin, and event tickets. However, getting to Elsweyr and knowing where to go can be difficult. Here’s how to start the Season of the Dragon Celebration and what’ll you earn along the way.

How to begin The Season of the Dragon Celebration

To start the event, open the Crown Store and search under featured or events. Either one will include the event quest Bane of Dragons. Choosing and accepting the quest will mark it as your primary goal for your quest journal. Keep in mind that only players that have the Elsweyr, Dragonhold, Wrathstone, or Scalebreaker DLCs may participate in the event. Once you have the quest, you need to head to Northern Elsweyr and find Samara, the leader of The Elsweyr Dragon Defense Force. They are standing just outside the Impresario tent in Rimmen. You can travel to the region by finding a portal at a different Impresario tent, using a Wayshrine, or teleporting to another player.

The Bane of Dragons

The Bane of Dragons is a quest that acts as an introduction to the event. You need to collect a tablet of dragon-slaying, a Dragon Defense Force banner, and a dragon heart to complete the quest. The banner can be found in Rimmen Necropolis to the southwest of Rimmen. To reach it, you’ll need to take the road near the Anequina Aqueduct and the Hakoshae Wayshrine. Once you reach the shrine, take the road north until you find the necropolis. The banner can be found at the end of the dungeon.

Finding the dragon-slaying tablet is tricky as well. Once you’ve grabbed the banner, you’ll want to head southwest. It’s a bit of a journey and the exact location isn’t simple to find. Once you’ve reached the location called The Stitches, you’re in the general area. A blue quest bubble should appear on the map and you’ll need to dig in a certain area outside of The Stitches to find the tablet.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After collecting the tablet, make your way up to the top of The Stitches. The path is difficult to find but as long as you stick to the path along the southern cliffside, you’ll reach it. Talk to Apprentice Tav to continue. He’ll have a quiz about dragons for you that asks three questions. The answer to the first is flying, the second response is Akatosh, and the third is Atronachs.

Once you are through with those two tasks, you’ll need to find a dragon. They appear every so often on the map in Elsweyr and it’s recommended you join a large group to bring one down. Loot the dragon heart from the dragon and return to Samara for a Regular Elsweyr Reward Box.

Festival of the Dragon Rewards

You’ll find all sorts of rewards during the celebration and there are numerous ways to earn them. The rewards can be found in either Regular Elsweyr Reward Boxes or Glorious Elsweyr Reward Boxes and here’s how to get them: Finishing the Bane of Dragons quest, participating in daily quests in Northern or Southern Elsweyr, slaying dragons and world bosses in Northern or Southern Elsweyr, defeating Wrathstone and Scalebreaker dungeon bosses, opening treasure chests and safeboxes, looting objects, or harvesting crafting resource nodes.

Glorious Elsweyr Reward Box

A green, blue, or purple Elsweyr salable treasure

A blue or purple Elsweyr overland set item

Elsweyr crafting style item

Elsweyr crafting motif style page

Anequina, Pelletine, Dragonguard, Shield of Senchal, and New Moon styles

Transmutation Crystals, Dragon’s Blood, Dragon’s Plunder, Dragon’s Rheum, or Dragon’s Bile

Elsweyr treasure map

Dragon document recipes

Regular Elsweyr Reward Box:

A green or blue Elsweyr salable treasure

A green, blue, or purple Elsweyr overland set item

Elsweyr crafting style item

Elsweyr treasure map or survey report

Elsweyr crafting motif style page

Anequina, Pelletine, Dragonguard, Shield of Senchal, and New Moon styles

Transmutation Crystals, Dragon’s Blood, Dragon’s Plunder, Dragon’s Rheum, or Dragon’s Bile

Dragon document recipes

Claw-Dance Acolyte armor style page

Impresario and Event Tickets

You can also collect Event Tickets during the celebration. You’ll gain one ticket for the first Daily Quest finished in Northern Elsweyr and can gain a second for the first Daily Quest finished in Southern Elsweyr. You can collect 26 tickets by the end of the event.