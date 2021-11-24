The FIFA 22 Ultimate Team ToTW: Week 10 (November 24)

It’s Wednesday, and that means a look at the newest Team of the Week in FIFA 22. Last week featured some household names from the world of football, including Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane, and FIFA 22 cover athlete Kylian Mbappe. This week has a lot of firepower as well, with one legendary player sitting at the top of the lineup.

The FIFA 22 Ultimate Team ToTW: Week 10

Once again, Paris Saint-Germain is featured prominently for this Team of the Week. For the fourth consecutive week, the marquee draw for the Team of the Week is from PSG. PSG’s new addition, Lionel Messi, makes the Team of the Week, as the Argentinian superstar now has a 94 OVR card in FUT. Other notable names include:

Chelsea CM N’Golo Kante

Real Madrid CM Toni Kroos

Piemonte Calcio (Juventus) CB Leonardo Bonucci

Here’s a look at the full Team of the Week for November 24:

Starters

ST: M’gladbach LF Lars Stindl (84 OVR)

M’gladbach LF Lars Stindl (84 OVR) LW: OGC Nice LM Amine Gouiri (82 OVR)

OGC Nice LM Amine Gouiri (82 OVR) RW: PSG RW Lionel Messi (94 OVR)

PSG RW Lionel Messi (94 OVR) LM: Ajax CAM Steven Berghuis (84 OVR)

Ajax CAM Steven Berghuis (84 OVR) RM: Stade Rennais FC RB Hamari Traore (82 OVR)

Stade Rennais FC RB Hamari Traore (82 OVR) LCM: Real Madrid CM Toni Kroos (89 OVR)

Real Madrid CM Toni Kroos (89 OVR) RCM: Chelsea CM N’Golo Kante (91 OVR)

Chelsea CM N’Golo Kante (91 OVR) LCB : Atletico de Madrid CB Felipe (86 OVR)

: Atletico de Madrid CB Felipe (86 OVR) MCB: Piemonte Calcio CB Leonardo Bonucci (86 OVR)

Piemonte Calcio CB Leonardo Bonucci (86 OVR) RCB: Aston Villa CB Tyrone Mings (84 OVR)

Aston Villa CB Tyrone Mings (84 OVR) GK: Frankfurt GK Kevin Trapp (86 OVR)

Reserves

Bergamo Calcio LF Mario Pasalic (82 OVR)

FC Augsburg LB Iago (81 OVR)

Portland Timbers CAM Sebastian Blanco (81 OVR)

Rosario Central CAM Emiliano Vecchio (81 OVR)

Stade Brestois 29 RM Romain Faivre (81 OVR)

Crystal Palace ST Christian Benteke (81 OVR)

IF Elfsborg GK Tim Ronning (76 OVR)

Substitutes

Servette FC RW Miroslav Stevanovic (80 OVR)

Hamburger SV CM Sonny Kittel (79 OVR)

Philadelphia CB Jakob Glesnes (77 OVR)

Union SG ST Deniz Undav (77 OVR)

Tolouse FC ST Rhys Healey (76 OVR)

This Team of the Week will be live in packs until December 1.