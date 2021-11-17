The FIFA 22 Ultimate Team ToTW: Week 9 (November 17)

It’s Wednesday, and that means it’s time for a new Team of the Week. This will be the ninth Team of the Week of the year. Last week’s squad included a number of high-end players, and that remains the case for Week 9. With that said, let’s take a look at the ToTW for Week 9.

The FIFA 22 Ultimate Team ToTW: Week 9

For the third consecutive week, the marquee draw for the Team of the Week is from PSG. FIFA 22 cover star Kylian Mbappe makes the Team of the Week, as the French superstar now has a 92 OVR card in FUT. Other notable names include:

Spurs ST Harry Kane

Aston Villa GK Emiliano Martinez

M’gladbach RM Jonas Hofmann

Here’s a look at the full Team of the Week for November 17:

Starters

ST: Tottenham Hotspur ST Harry Kane (91 OVR)

Tottenham Hotspur ST Harry Kane (91 OVR) LW: PSG ST Kylian Mbappe (92 OVR)

PSG ST Kylian Mbappe (92 OVR) RW: Watford RW Ismaila Sarr (84 OVR)

Watford RW Ismaila Sarr (84 OVR) LM: Levante UD CM Enis Bardhi (82 OVR)

Levante UD CM Enis Bardhi (82 OVR) RM: M’gladbach RM Jonas Hofmann (84 OVR)

M’gladbach RM Jonas Hofmann (84 OVR) LCM: OL CAM Xherdan Shaqiri (82 OVR)

OL CAM Xherdan Shaqiri (82 OVR) RCM: Napoli CM Zambo Anguissa (81 OVR)

Napoli CM Zambo Anguissa (81 OVR) LCB : Bergamo Calcio LB Joakim Mæhle (81 OVR)

: Bergamo Calcio LB Joakim Mæhle (81 OVR) MCB: Leicester City LB Jonny Evans (83 OVR)

Leicester City LB Jonny Evans (83 OVR) RCB: Union Berlin RB Christopher Trimmel (81 OVR)

Union Berlin RB Christopher Trimmel (81 OVR) GK: Aston Villa GK Emiliano Martinez (86 OVR)

Reserves

LOSC ST Burak Yilmaz (84 OVR)

Real Sociedad GK Mathew Ryan (81 OVR)

Pacos Ferreira CM Stephen Eustaquio (81 OVR)

1. FC Koln CAM Ondrej Duda (81 OVR)

RB Leipzig CF Dominik Szoboszlai (81 OVR)

Burnley LW Maxwel Cornet (81 OVR)

Leverkusen CB Piero Hincapie (78 OVR)

Substitutes

Minnesota United CM Robin Lod (79 OVR)

Rangers ST Fashion Sakala (79 OVR)

ESTAC Troyes ST Gerson Rodrigues (79 OVR)

Univ. Craiova LB Nicusor Bancu (78 OVR)

MK Dans LW Scott Twine (75 OVR)

This Team of the Week will be live in packs until November 17.