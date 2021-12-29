The FIFA 22 Ultimate Team ToTW: Week 15 (December 29)

It’s the last FIFA 22 Team of the Week for the calendar year of 2021. Last week, Bayern star Robert Lewandowski headlined the Team of the Week. And for the last time in 2021, a fresh batch of players take over the Team of the Week spots in this wild year of football. So, who made the cut? Let’s take a look.`

The FIFA 22 Ultimate Team ToTW: Week 15

The marquee name for this week’s Team of the Week is Real Madrid star Karim Benzema. The striker now has a 91 OVR Team of the Week card in FUT. Other notable names from Week 15 include:

Chelsea ST Romelu Lukaku

PSG RB Achraf Hakimi

Here’s a look at the full Team of the Week for December 29:

Starters

ST: CF Karim Benzema (91 OVR)

CF Karim Benzema (91 OVR) LW: ST Romelu Lukaku (89 OVR)

ST Romelu Lukaku (89 OVR) RW: RW Federico Bernardeschi (82 OVR)

RW Federico Bernardeschi (82 OVR) LM: RM Edin Visca (84 OVR)

RM Edin Visca (84 OVR) RM: RM Bukayo Saka (86 OVR)

RM Bukayo Saka (86 OVR) LCM: CM James Ward-Prowse (84 OVR)

CM James Ward-Prowse (84 OVR) RCM: CDM Franck Yannick Kessie (86 OVR)

CDM Franck Yannick Kessie (86 OVR) LCB : RWB Denzel Dumfries (86 OVR)

: RWB Denzel Dumfries (86 OVR) MCB: CB Aymeric Laporte (87 OVR)

CB Aymeric Laporte (87 OVR) RCB: RB Achraf Hakimi (86 OVR)

RB Achraf Hakimi (86 OVR) GK: GK Alban Lafont (84 OVR)

Reserves

RW Antony (82 OVR)

RB Daniel Munoz (81 OVR)

ST Boulaye Dia (81 OVR)

LM Justin Kluivert (81 OVR)

CB Dan Burn (81 OVR)

CM Orkun Kokcu (81 OVR)

GK Emiliano Viviano (79 OVR)

Substitutes

CAM Hugo Boumous (78 OVR)

CAM Knowledge Musona (78 OVR)

CM Rasmus Nicolaisen (75 OVR)

RWB Sorba Thomas (75 OVR)

ST Ryan Loft (72 OVR)

This Team of the Week will be live in packs until January 5