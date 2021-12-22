The FIFA 22 Ultimate Team ToTW: Week 14 (December 22)

The Christmas holiday is right around the corner. With three days before the big day, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team released a bit of a stocking stuffer, and that is the 14th Team of the Week for FUT 22. This one is full of stars, as two 90+ OVR players are in the squad for December 22. So, who made the cut? Let’s take a look.

The FIFA 22 Ultimate Team ToTW: Week 14

The marquee name for this week’s Team of the Week is Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski. The striker now has a 93 OVR Team of the Week card in FUT. Other notable names from Week 14 include:

Manchester City CAM Kevin de Bruyne

Manchester City RW Riyad Mahrez

Here’s a look at the full Team of the Week for December 22:

Starters

ST: ST Robert Lewandowski (93 OVR)

ST Robert Lewandowski (93 OVR) LW: ST Lautaro Martinez (87 OVR)

ST Lautaro Martinez (87 OVR) RW: ST Gerard Moreno (87 OVR)

ST Gerard Moreno (87 OVR) LM: LM Gabriel Martinelli (84 OVR)

LM Gabriel Martinelli (84 OVR) RM: RW Riyad Mahrez (87 OVR)

RW Riyad Mahrez (87 OVR) LCM: CM Ivan Rakitic (84OVR)

CM Ivan Rakitic (84OVR) RCM: CAM Kevin de Bruyne (92 OVR)

CAM Kevin de Bruyne (92 OVR) LCB : CB Dayot Upamecano (86 OVR)

: CB Dayot Upamecano (86 OVR) MCB: CB Francesco Acerbi (85 OVR)

CB Francesco Acerbi (85 OVR) RCB: RB Juan Cuadrado (85 OVR)

RB Juan Cuadrado (85 OVR) GK: GK Jan Sommer (87 OVR)

Reserves

RM Rafa (84 OVR)

CF Gerard Deulofeu (82 OVR)

CF Nicolo Zaniolo (82 OVR)

CB Romain Saiss (82 OVR)

GK Jeremias Ledesma (81 OVR)

RWB Silvan Widmer (81 OVR)

ST Jorge Molina (81 OVR)

Substitutes

ST Jordan Siebatcheu (79 OVR)

ST Shamar Nicholson (78 OVR)

RM Yorbe Vertessen (77 OVR)

CAM Nikola Dovedan (75 OVR)

CAM Luka Tankulic (74 OVR)

This Team of the Week will be live in packs until December 29.