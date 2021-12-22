The FIFA 22 Ultimate Team ToTW: Week 14 (December 22)
On the road to the new year.
The Christmas holiday is right around the corner. With three days before the big day, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team released a bit of a stocking stuffer, and that is the 14th Team of the Week for FUT 22. This one is full of stars, as two 90+ OVR players are in the squad for December 22. So, who made the cut? Let’s take a look.
The FIFA 22 Ultimate Team ToTW: Week 14
The marquee name for this week’s Team of the Week is Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski. The striker now has a 93 OVR Team of the Week card in FUT. Other notable names from Week 14 include:
- Manchester City CAM Kevin de Bruyne
- Manchester City RW Riyad Mahrez
Here’s a look at the full Team of the Week for December 22:
Starters
- ST: ST Robert Lewandowski (93 OVR)
- LW: ST Lautaro Martinez (87 OVR)
- RW: ST Gerard Moreno (87 OVR)
- LM: LM Gabriel Martinelli (84 OVR)
- RM: RW Riyad Mahrez (87 OVR)
- LCM: CM Ivan Rakitic (84OVR)
- RCM: CAM Kevin de Bruyne (92 OVR)
- LCB: CB Dayot Upamecano (86 OVR)
- MCB: CB Francesco Acerbi (85 OVR)
- RCB: RB Juan Cuadrado (85 OVR)
- GK: GK Jan Sommer (87 OVR)
Reserves
- RM Rafa (84 OVR)
- CF Gerard Deulofeu (82 OVR)
- CF Nicolo Zaniolo (82 OVR)
- CB Romain Saiss (82 OVR)
- GK Jeremias Ledesma (81 OVR)
- RWB Silvan Widmer (81 OVR)
- ST Jorge Molina (81 OVR)
Substitutes
- ST Jordan Siebatcheu (79 OVR)
- ST Shamar Nicholson (78 OVR)
- RM Yorbe Vertessen (77 OVR)
- CAM Nikola Dovedan (75 OVR)
- CAM Luka Tankulic (74 OVR)
This Team of the Week will be live in packs until December 29.