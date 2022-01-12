The FIFA 22 Ultimate Team ToTW: Week 17 (January 12)

It’s Wednesday, and that means a new Team of the Week in FIFA 22. It’s the 17th Team of the Week for FIFA 22. Last week featured some heavyweights in the football world, including Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante, Manchester City young gun Phil Foden, and Leicester City keeper Kasper Schmeichel. So, who made the squad for this week? Let’s take a look.

The FIFA 22 Ultimate Team ToTW: Week 17

The marquee name for this week’s Team of the Week is PSG back Marquinhos. The defender now has a 89 OVR Team of the Week card in FUT. Week 17 also features a Ones to Watch player that received an upgrade, as well as:

Real Sociedad LW Mikel Oyarzabal

AC Milan LB Theo Hernandez

Here’s a look at the full Team of the Week for January 12:

Starters

ST: ST Andre Silva (86 OVR)

ST Andre Silva (86 OVR) LW: LW Mikel Oyarzabal (87 OVR)

LW Mikel Oyarzabal (87 OVR) RW: RW Domenico Berardi (86 OVR)

RW Domenico Berardi (86 OVR) LCM: CM Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (87 OVR)

CM Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (87 OVR) MCM: CDM Aurelien Tchouameni (84 OVR)

CDM Aurelien Tchouameni (84 OVR) RCM: CM Jude Bellingham (84 OVR)

CM Jude Bellingham (84 OVR) LB: LB Theo Hernandez (87 OVR)

LB Theo Hernandez (87 OVR) LCB : CB Alessandro Bastoni (84 OVR)

: CB Alessandro Bastoni (84 OVR) RCB: CB Marquinhos (89 OVR)

CB Marquinhos (89 OVR) RB: RWB Stefan Lainer (83 OVR)

RWB Stefan Lainer (83 OVR) GK: GK Aitor Fernandez (84 OVR)

Reserves

RW Cengiz Under (84 OVR)

GK Walter Benitez (83 OVR)

LWB David Raum (82 OVR)

RB Hector Bellerin (82 OVR)

RM Puertas (82 OVR)

ST Ludovic Ajorque (82 OVR)

CF Gianluca Caprari (81 OVR)

Substitutes

CAM Lincoln (79 OVR)

ST Cherif Ndiaye (77 OVR)

ST Dani Escriche (75 OVR)

LB Jack Armer (70 OVR)

LW Song Wenjie (67 OVR)

This Team of the Week will be in packs until January 19.