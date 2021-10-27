The FIFA 22 Ultimate Team ToTW: Week 6 (October 27)

It’s Wednesday, and that means a brand new Team of the Week in FIFA 22. This will be the sixth Team of the Week in FUT thus far. Last week featured some big names like Roberto Firmino and Serge Gnabry, and this one should not disappoint, either. Let’s take a look at the players who made the Team of the Week for October 27.

The FIFA 22 Ultimate Team ToTW: Week 5 (October 27)

Four members of this week’s Team of the Week Starting XI come from the Premier League. This includes Liverpool winger Mo Salah, who netted a hat trick in the Reds’ victory against Manchester United this past weekend. Other notable names include Chelsea’s Mason Mount, Real Madrid defender David Alaba, and Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe.

Here’s a look at the full Team of the Week for October 27:

Starters

ST: Chelsea RF Mason Mount (85 OVR)

Chelsea RF Mason Mount (85 OVR) LW: Ajax LW Dusan Tadic (86 OVR)

Ajax LW Dusan Tadic (86 OVR) RW: Liverpool RW Mo Salah (91 OVR)

Liverpool RW Mo Salah (91 OVR) LM: SC Freiburg LWB Christian Gunter (82 OVR)

SC Freiburg LWB Christian Gunter (82 OVR) RM: Sampdoria RM Antonio Candreva (82 OVR)

Sampdoria RM Antonio Candreva (82 OVR) LCM: Arsenal LM Emile Smith Rowe (84 OVR)

Arsenal LM Emile Smith Rowe (84 OVR) RCM: West Ham CDM Declan Rice (84 OVR)

West Ham CDM Declan Rice (84 OVR) LCB: Real Madrid CM David Alaba (86 OVR)

Real Madrid CM David Alaba (86 OVR) MCB: Bayern Munich CB Dayul Upamecano (84 OVR)

Bayern Munich CB Dayul Upamecano (84 OVR) RCB: OM CB Duje Calets-Car (82 OVR)

OM CB Duje Calets-Car (82 OVR) GK: RB Leipzig GK Pater Gulacsi (86 OVR)

Reserves

Hellas Verona ST Giovanni Simeone (84 OVR)

FC Porto ST Mehdi Taremi (82 OVR)

Stade Rennais RC GK Alfred Gomis (81 OVR)

OGC Nice RB Youcef Atal (81 OVR)

Sevilla FC CM Oliver Torres (81 OVR)

D.Alaves ST Joselu (81 OVR)

Watford ST Joshua King (81 OVR)

Substitutes

FC Schalke 04 LWB Thomas Ouwejan (79 OVR)

Viktoria Plzen RM Jan Kopic (79 OVR)

Viking FK ST Veton Berisha (78 OVR)

Shrewsbury ST Ryan Bowman (74 OVR)

Piast Glwice ST Alberto Toril (73 OVR)

This Team of the Week will be live in packs until November 3.