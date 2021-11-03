It’s Wednesday, and that means a brand new Team of the Week. This will be the seventh Team of the Week of the year in FIFA 22, and the first for the month of November. Last week featured some big names, including Liverpool attack Mo Salah. So, who made the cut this week? Let’s take a look.

The FIFA 22 Ultimate Team ToTW: Week 7 (November 3)

There are no 90 OVR+ cards in this Team of the Week, but the major associations, to no one’s shock, are well represented. PSG defender Marquinhos received the highest-rated card from the bunch, clocking in with an 88 OVR card. Other notable names include Real Madrid attack Vinicius Jr., Atletico midfielder Yannick Carrasco, and former longtime Juventus netminder Gianluigi Buffon.

Here’s a look at the full Team of the Week for November 7:

Starters

ST: OGC Nice ST Andy Delort (84 OVR)

OGC Nice ST Andy Delort (84 OVR) LW: Real Madrid LW Vinicius Jr. (85 OVR)

Real Madrid LW Vinicius Jr. (85 OVR) RW: Inter CF Joaquin Correa (84 OVR)

Inter CF Joaquin Correa (84 OVR) LM: Atletico de Madrid LM Yannick Carrasco (86 OVR)

Atletico de Madrid LM Yannick Carrasco (86 OVR) RM: Chelsea RWB Reese James (84 OVR)

Chelsea RWB Reese James (84 OVR) LCM: SC Freiburg LM Vincenzo Grifo (82 OVR)

SC Freiburg LM Vincenzo Grifo (82 OVR) RCM: VfL Wolfsburg CM Maximilian Arnold (84 OVR)

VfL Wolfsburg CM Maximilian Arnold (84 OVR) LCB: Rangers CB James Tavernier (84 OVR)

Rangers CB James Tavernier (84 OVR) MCB: PSG CB Marquinhos (88 OVR)

PSG CB Marquinhos (88 OVR) RCB: AC Milan CB Simon Kjær (85 OVR)

AC Milan CB Simon Kjær (85 OVR) GK: Parma GK Gianluigi Buffon (83 OVR)

Reserves

Fiorentina ST Dusan Vlahovic (82 OVR)

TSG Hoffenheim LWB Robert Skov (81 OVR)

SC Braga LM Wenderson Galeno (81 OVR)

Columbus Crew CAM Lucas Zelarayan (81 OVR)

KRC Genk RW Junya Ito (81 OVR)

Fulham ST Aleksandar Mitrovic (81 OVR)

Arsenal GK Aaron Ramsdale (80 OVR)

Substitutes

Cadiz CF LM Anthony Lozano (80 OVR)

Univ. Craiova LW Andrei Ivan (76 OVR)

Silkeborg IF LF Nicolai Vallys (74 OVR)

Leyton Orient ST Aaron Drinan (71 OVR)

St. Pats ST Matty Smith (70 OVR)

This Team of the Week will be live in packs until November 10.