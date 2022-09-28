The FIFA 23 Ultimate Team TOTW: Week 1 (September 28)
Get ready for a new team.
Early access for FIFA 23, has has a new Team of the Week. “Week 0” of FIFA 23 is in the books, and Week 1 of the Team of the Week schedule has arrived. Last week, Kevin de Bruyne and Heung Min Son made the squad, but who made it this week? Let’s take a look.
Here’s a look at the full Team of the Week for September 28:
Starters
- LST: ST Olivier Giroud (84 OVR)
- RST: ST Kai Havertz (86 OVR)
- LW: LW Hirving Lozano (84 OVR)
- RW: RW Mo Salah (91 OVR)
- LCM: CM Luka Modric (89 OVR)
- RCM: CM Christian Eriksen (84 OVR)
- LB: CB Willi Orban (84 OVR)
- LCB: CB Marquinhos (89 OVR)
- RCB: CB Manuel Akanji (84 OVR)
- RB: RB Diego Dalot (82 OVR)
- GK: GK Wojciech Szczesny (87 OVR)
Liverpool star Mo Salah (91 OVR) is the highlight of this team week, and he is one of five Premier League players to make this Team of the Week. Other notable names include Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric, Marquinhos, and goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny.
Substitutes
- CDM Seko Fofana (84 OVR)
- ST Eldor Shomurodov (84 OVR)
- ST Giacomo Raspadori (82 OVR)
- ST Aleksandar Mitrovic (82 OVR)
- GK Remko Pasveer (81 OVR)
- LB David Hancko (81 OVR)
- RM Bertrand Traore (81 OVR)
Reserves
- CAM Themba Zwane (80 OVR)
- ST Gerson Rodrigues (79 OVR)
- LB Nicusor Bancu (78 OVR)
- CAM Jevani Brown (75 OVR)
- LB Vijormur Davidsen (72 OVR)
This Team of the Week is available for those who have early access to FIFA 23, as well as those who will own the Standard Edition come September 30. Additionally, cards can also be obtained via the FUT Companion App for both mobile devices, and on the web.