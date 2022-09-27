Every Star Gallery reward in FIFA 23

FIFA 23 has introduced a new game mode in FIFA Ultimate Team called Moments. These are one-off, short situations that will take you just a few minutes to complete. They require you to finish specific tasks while using different team configurations. As your reward, you’ll start to accumulate FUT Stars. You can then use these to go into the Star Gallery and buy packs and players to add to your club. These Stars will never expire, but the packs do rotate out as we move through the season. Let’s take a look at everything currently available in the Star Gallery in FIFA 23.

All of the rewards in the Moments Star Gallery in FIFA 23

Screenshot by Gamepur

Since this is the first year EA Sports is doing the Moments Star Gallery, we can’t say for certain just yet how often the Star Gallery will be updated. That said, it looks like you can expect it to update every season, which means you’ll see a new batch every six weeks. Some of these packs are limited, which means you can’t just buy a ton of one type. We will make a note of how many of each pack type you can buy below. Here is the full list of rewards as of September 27:

Reward Cost Limit Gold Pack 12 Stars None Premium Gold Pack 16 Stars None Kylian Mbappe Loan 0 Stars 3 Welcome Pack 3 Stars 1 Gold Contracts Pack 3 Stars 3 Ted Lasso Manager Item 4 Stars 1 Coach Beard Manager Item 4 Stars 1 Gold Players Pack 20 Stars 3 Ultimate Draft Token Pack 24 Stars 3 Rare Consumables Pack 24 Stars 3 81-83 Rated Rare Players Pick 40 Stars 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack 64 Stars 1

We will keep this list updated as items rotate in and out of the Star Gallery. Additionally, we would recommend saving your Stars until something catches your eye and not just spending them automatically on every pack that’s added.