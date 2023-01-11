The FIFA 23 Ultimate Team TOTW: Week 11 (January 11)

It’s Wednesday, and that means a fresh batch of Team of the Week (TOTW) card in FIFA 23 and Football Ultimate Team. Last week’s return of the TOTW did not feature a single card at 90 OVR or above. That has changed for this week, as FUT players can find two 90+ OVR stars in packs this week. So, who made the Team of the Week for January 11. Let’s take a look.

Starters

LST: ST Alexander Sorloth (87 OVR)

ST Alexander Sorloth (87 OVR) RST: ST Harry Kane (90 OVR)

ST Harry Kane (90 OVR) LM: LM Marcos Acuna (87 OVR)

LM Marcos Acuna (87 OVR) RM: ST Anderson Talisca (87 OVR)

ST Anderson Talisca (87 OVR) CAM: CM Parejo (88 OVR)

CM Parejo (88 OVR) LCDM: CDM Ismael Bennacer (85 OVR)

CDM Ismael Bennacer (85 OVR) RCDM: CDM Casemiro (91 OVR)

CDM Casemiro (91 OVR) LCB : RB Jules Kounde (87 OVR)

: RB Jules Kounde (87 OVR) MCB: CB Fabian Schar (85 OVR)

CB Fabian Schar (85 OVR) RCB: CB Danilo (87 OVR)

CB Danilo (87 OVR) GK: GK Bernd Leno (84 OVR)

This Team of the Week includes two 90+ OVR inform items, as Spurs striker Harry Kane and Manchester United midfielder Casemiro are a part of this week’s group. Other notable names includes Juventus defender Danilo, LaLiga stalwarts Parejo and Marcus Acuna, as well as Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno. Lenog has been a key part of Fulham’s success in the Premier League thus far.

Substitutes

ST Tammy Abraham (85 OVR)

GK Jasper Cillessen (84 OVR)

CB Sverrir Ingi Ingason (83 OVR)

LB Guilherme Sitya (83 OVR)

CDM Ruben Alcaraz (83 OVR)

RM Solly March (83 OVR)

CF Darko Lazovic (83 OVR)

Reserves

GK Oliver Sail (81 OVR)

RW Joseph Paintsil (81 OVR)

LW Christos Albanis (81 OVR)

CF Bartholomew Ogbeche (81 OVR)

ST Kevin Nisbet (81 OVR)

This Team of the Week will be available in packs until January 18.