The FIFA 23 Ultimate Team TOTW: Week 11 (January 11)
Week #11 of the TOTW.
It’s Wednesday, and that means a fresh batch of Team of the Week (TOTW) card in FIFA 23 and Football Ultimate Team. Last week’s return of the TOTW did not feature a single card at 90 OVR or above. That has changed for this week, as FUT players can find two 90+ OVR stars in packs this week. So, who made the Team of the Week for January 11. Let’s take a look.
Starters
- LST: ST Alexander Sorloth (87 OVR)
- RST: ST Harry Kane (90 OVR)
- LM: LM Marcos Acuna (87 OVR)
- RM: ST Anderson Talisca (87 OVR)
- CAM: CM Parejo (88 OVR)
- LCDM: CDM Ismael Bennacer (85 OVR)
- RCDM: CDM Casemiro (91 OVR)
- LCB: RB Jules Kounde (87 OVR)
- MCB: CB Fabian Schar (85 OVR)
- RCB: CB Danilo (87 OVR)
- GK: GK Bernd Leno (84 OVR)
This Team of the Week includes two 90+ OVR inform items, as Spurs striker Harry Kane and Manchester United midfielder Casemiro are a part of this week’s group. Other notable names includes Juventus defender Danilo, LaLiga stalwarts Parejo and Marcus Acuna, as well as Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno. Lenog has been a key part of Fulham’s success in the Premier League thus far.
Substitutes
- ST Tammy Abraham (85 OVR)
- GK Jasper Cillessen (84 OVR)
- CB Sverrir Ingi Ingason (83 OVR)
- LB Guilherme Sitya (83 OVR)
- CDM Ruben Alcaraz (83 OVR)
- RM Solly March (83 OVR)
- CF Darko Lazovic (83 OVR)
Reserves
- GK Oliver Sail (81 OVR)
- RW Joseph Paintsil (81 OVR)
- LW Christos Albanis (81 OVR)
- CF Bartholomew Ogbeche (81 OVR)
- ST Kevin Nisbet (81 OVR)
This Team of the Week will be available in packs until January 18.