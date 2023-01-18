The FIFA 23 Ultimate Team TOTW: Week 12 (January 18)

It’s time for a new Team of the Week in FIFA 23. The 12th Team of the Week went live on January 18, and this week is set to be an interesting one. This week’s group includes a couple of notable Serie A attackers, and a midfielder who played a big role in Manchester United’s massive win against rival Man City on January 14.

Starters

ST: ST Paulo Dybala (88 OVR)

ST Paulo Dybala (88 OVR) LW: ST Joselu (86 OVR)

ST Joselu (86 OVR) RW: ST Victor Osimhen (87 OVR)

ST Victor Osimhen (87 OVR) LM: LM Marcus Rashford (85 OVR)

LM Marcus Rashford (85 OVR) RM: RM Krepin Diatta (86 OVR)

RM Krepin Diatta (86 OVR) LCM: CM Wenderson Galeno (83 OVR)

CM Wenderson Galeno (83 OVR) RCM: CAM Aaron Ward-Prowse (87 OVR)

CAM Aaron Ward-Prowse (87 OVR) LCB : CB Florian Lejuene (85 OVR)

: CB Florian Lejuene (85 OVR) MCB: CB Thiago Silva (88 OVR)

CB Thiago Silva (88 OVR) RCB: RWB Hamari Traore (87 OVR)

RWB Hamari Traore (87 OVR) GK: GK Aaron Ramsdale (85 OVR)

This Team of the Week doesn’t have a 90+ OVR player, but there’s plenty of speed and talent to be found. Napoli striker Victor Osimhen received an upgrade up to an 87 OVR, while Manchester United youngster Marcus Rashford picked up an 85 OVR IF card. On the back end, Hamari Traore now has an 87 OVR card with 86 Physical and 91 Pace in FUT.

Substitutes

ST Jonathan David (85 OVR)

GK Pepe Reina (83 OVR)

LWB Sead Kolasinac (83 OVR)

CM Khephren Thuram (83 OVR)

CM Lucas Robertone (83 OVR)

RW Ademola Lookman (83 OVR)

ST Teemu Pukki (83 OVR)

Reserves

CM Ramiz Zerrouki (82 OVR)

CM Olivier Keman (81 OVR)

CM Robert Tesche (81 OVR)

LW Quentin Cornette (79 OVR)

LB James Penrice (79 OVR)

This Team of the Week will be available in packs until January 25.