FIFA 23: How to complete Prime Icon Kaka SBC – Requirements and solutions

A brand new FIFA 23 Icon Challenge went live on January 16 in Football Ultimate Team. This is a Prime Icon challenge, and it features a 91 OVR card of legendary AC Milan and Real Madrid midfielder Kaka as the marquee reward. So, how can you get 91 OVR Kaka in FUT? Let’s take a look at the requirements, plus some helpful solutions.

How to complete Icon Kaka SBC

Prime Kaka has 4-star Weak Foot and 5-star Skill Moves.

To complete this Prime Icon SBC in full, FIFA players will need to complete six different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.

The requirements for this FIFA 23 SBC are as follows:

Born Legend

Starting players – 11

Rare players – Exactly 11

Player quality – Exactly Bronze

Rising Star

Starting players – 11

Rare players – Exactly 11

Player quality – Exactly Silver

Rossoneri

Starting players – 11

TOTW players – Min. 1

AC Milan players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Los Blancos

Starting players – 11

TOTW players – Min. 1

Real Madrid players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 86

League Finesse

Starting players – 11

Serie A players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 87

League Legend

Starting players – 11

LaLiga players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 88

There are no Chemistry requirements for this SBC.

Solutions

This SBC, in total, will cost around 600,000 Coins. The first two are rather simple, so here are solutions for the remaining four components of this SBC:

Rossoneri

GK Kasper Schmeichel (83 OVR)

CM Jordan Henderson (83 OVR)

CB Alessandro Bastoni (84 OVR)

GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)

GK Samir Handanovic (84 OVR)

GK Yassine Bounou (84 OVR)

LW Rafael Leao (84 OVR)

CF Dries Mertens (84 OVR)

LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (84 OVR)

TOTW GK Bernd Leno (84 OVR)

Los Blancos

LW Eden Hazard (84 OVR)

LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)

CB Mats Hummels (84 OVR)

GK Peter Gulacsi (85 OVR)

GK Yann Sommer (85 OVR)

LB Jordi Alba (85 OVR)

GK Kevin Trapp (86 OVR)

GK Parejo (86 OVR)

CDM Rodri (87 OVR)

CAM Thomas Muller (87 OVR)

TOTW ST Taremi (87 OVR)

League Finesse

GK Samir Handanovic (84 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (84 OVR)

GK Yassine Bounou (84 OVR)

CB Leonardi Bonucci (84 OVR)

RB Trent Alexander-Arnold (87 OVR)

CM Marco Verratti (87 OVR)

CAM Thomas Muller (87 OVR)

CDM Rodri (87 OVR)

GK Keylor Navas (88 OVR)

CM Toni Kroos (88 OVR)

CB Ruben Dias (88 OVR)

League Legend

CB Leonardo Bonucci (84 OVR)

GK Yassine Bounou (84 OVR)

LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)

LW Eden Hazard (84 OVR)

ST Patrik Schick (85 OVR)

CM Marco Verratti (87 OVR)

CDM Casemiro (89 OVR)

GK Jan Oblak (89 OVR)

CDM Joshua Kimmich (89 OVR)

ST Harry Kane (89 OVR)

ST Robert Lewandowski (91 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on April 7.