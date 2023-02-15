The FIFA 23 Ultimate Team TOTW: Week 16 (February 15)

The latest batch of FIFA 23 Team of the Week cards were released on February 15, the 16th set since the launch of the title. It’s been a while since a 90+ OVR card was inserted into the Team of the Week, but that drought ended on the 15th. That’s because of a strong week from the start of the Saudi Pro League, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Starters

ST: ST Cristiano Ronaldo (91 OVR)

ST Cristiano Ronaldo (91 OVR) LW: ST Dusan Vlahovic (88 OVR)

ST Dusan Vlahovic (88 OVR) RW : ST Wissam Ben Yedder (88 OVR)

: ST Wissam Ben Yedder (88 OVR) LM: LM Vincenzo Grifo (88 OVR)

LM Vincenzo Grifo (88 OVR) RM: RM Sergio Canales (87 OVR)

RM Sergio Canales (87 OVR) LCM: CAM Teji Savanier (87 OVR)

CAM Teji Savanier (87 OVR) RCM: CDM Rodri (88 OVR)

CDM Rodri (88 OVR) LCB : RWB Jeremie Frimpong (86 OVR)

: RWB Jeremie Frimpong (86 OVR) MCB: CB Luke Shaw (87 OVR)

CB Luke Shaw (87 OVR) RCB: RB Giovanni Di Lorenzo (88 OVR)

RB Giovanni Di Lorenzo (88 OVR) GK: GK David Soria (87 OVR)

The draw for this Team of the Week is a 91 OVR TOTW card of Cristiano Ronaldo, his first Team of the Week item since his move to Al Nassr. Other notable names for the starters group include Ronaldo’s former teammate Luke Shaw, Dusan Vlahovic, Wissam Ben Yedder, and Vincenzo Grifo.

Substitutes

ST Jonathan David (87 OVR)

CM Matheus Uribe (85 OVR)

LB Raphael Guerreiro (85 OVR)

GK Emil Audero (84 OVR)

CB Timo Hubers (83 OVR)

ST Kelechi Iheanacho (83 OVR)

ST Kodjo Fo-Doh Laba (83 OVR)

Reserves

CB Ricardo Santos (80 OVR)

CM Sven Mijnans (80 OVR)

RM Nathan Tella (80 OVR)

GK Filip Kurto (79 OVR)

CF Benedict Hollerbach (79 OVR)

This Team of the Week will be available in packs until February 22.